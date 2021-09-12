Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Stewart Green Documents September 7th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Susie and Julie and Dowdy, oh MY!

Sep. 12, 2021  

Photo Flash: Stewart Green Documents September 7th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater There was a stunning display of talent at the September 7th installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER and once the word got out Julie Halston would be the glittering jewel on the Mosher Crown on that evening, ticket sales were immediate and over the top. The mere thought of Halston and Mosher on the same stage was too much to turn away from, and the lucky people who flooded The Birdland Theater had more than their double dose of talent with the complete cast list of the show: Michelle Dowdy, Sierra Rein & Josephine Sanges, Joseph C. Townsend, Aaron Lee Battle, Scott Coulter, Jessica Hendy, and The Scalicis. What a Lineup, indeed.

Fortunately, the brilliant photographer Stewart Green is one of Susie Mosher's show documentarians, and Mr. Green happily shared some of the excitement captured by his camera with Broadway World Cabaret.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Susie Mosher and Brad Simmons

Aaron Lee Battle with Susie Mosher

Aaron Lee Battle with Musical Director Jon Weber
Michelle Dowdy and Susie Mosher

Susie Mosher Adoring Joseph C. Townsend

Susie welcome Sierra Rein, Josephine Sanges and John M. Cook to the stage.

Julie Halston and Susie Mosher The Queens of Cabaret Comedy

Susie and The Scalicis

We have a mousepad winner!
Susie and Jessica Hendy Shake Their Groove Thing

Brad, Jessica, and Susie call Scott Coulter to the stage.
Scott Coulter gets in on the action.

Scott Coulter and Jessica Hendy get in a little duet.

Miss Susan Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint De Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

From This Author Stephen Mosher