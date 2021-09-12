Photo Flash: Stewart Green Documents September 7th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Susie and Julie and Dowdy, oh MY!
There was a stunning display of talent at the September 7th installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER and once the word got out Julie Halston would be the glittering jewel on the Mosher Crown on that evening, ticket sales were immediate and over the top. The mere thought of Halston and Mosher on the same stage was too much to turn away from, and the lucky people who flooded The Birdland Theater had more than their double dose of talent with the complete cast list of the show: Michelle Dowdy, Sierra Rein & Josephine Sanges, Joseph C. Townsend, Aaron Lee Battle, Scott Coulter, Jessica Hendy, and The Scalicis. What a Lineup, indeed.
Fortunately, the brilliant photographer Stewart Green is one of Susie Mosher's show documentarians, and Mr. Green happily shared some of the excitement captured by his camera with Broadway World Cabaret.
