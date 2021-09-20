Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: September 14th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater As Seen Through The Stewart Green Lens

Susie keeps it lively with another sensational cast of characters.

Sep. 20, 2021  

Photo Flash: September 14th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater As Seen Through The Stewart Green Lens It was another exciting week at the Birldand Theater as Susie Mosher worked her indefatigable magic in the name of bringing quality entertainment to her regulars and to the newcomers to THE LINEUP legend. Alongside musical director Brad Simmons, Mosher gathered around her musical talents well known to many, and artists to watch, with a little spoken word entertainment thrown in, to keep people on their toes. Of course, when it comes to keeping people on their toes, Susie Mosher is a ballet mistress.

Mosher's good buddy and artist in residence, Stewart Green, made sure to show up and see what kind of action he could catch in his lens... and action, he caught.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Brad Simmons and Susie Mosher

Susie introduces Mark William

Susie is fascinated by Lianne Marie Dobbs

Lianne Marie Dobbs is Musical Directed by Ron Abel

Susie welcomes The Bonus Round Band - Steve Schalchlin, Bill Goffi, Jonathan Savage

Susie adores Jordan Wolfe

Miss Maybell impress Susie

Susie loves Brad

Sarah Krauss has Susie's attention

Eddie Jacques has something to say.

THOSE GIRLS are THE BEST

Susie believes in Ella Mae Dixon

The winner of the mousepad!
Jae has Susie in an uproar.

Susie is smitten by Sean Harkness

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

