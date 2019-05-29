Photo Flash: Mary Wilson of The Supremes Takes The Stage At Cafe Carlyle

Legendary singer Mary Wilson, a founding member of the legendary girl group The Supremes, returned to Café Carlyle last night for a run through June 8.

At Café Carlyle, she performs favorites from the Great American Songbook, plus a few of her Supreme hits showcasing her legendary smoky voice, as well as share stories from her iconic career. During the intimate set, Wilson will enchant the audience with classic, easy-listening tunes, giving them the chance to witness a diva in her prime.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $110 per person / Bar Seating: $85 / Premium Seating: $160. Weekend pricing begins at $130 per person / Bar Seating: $95 / Premium Seating: $180. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Mary Wilson enjoyed unprecedented success with The Supremes in the 60s and 70s, racking up twelve #1 hits, and went on to enjoy three top 10 hits after starting the new Supremes. Since going solo, she has published a best-selling autobiography, Dreamgirls: My Life as a Supreme, and its follow-up, Supreme Faith: Someday We'll Be Together, and was a 1988 inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Photo Credit: David Andrako





