Photo Flash: Broadway at Birdland Welcomes Natalie Douglas
The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present singer Natalie Douglas with another one of her monthly "Tributes," a series celebrating iconic singers.
On June 24, Natalie, musical director Mark Hartman and a band of all-star musicians honored the one and only Judy Garland.
Natalie Douglas is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife and eleven-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall among others and has produced over 60 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club. Natalie's award-winning CD, Human Heart, and her two previous CDs are available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, GooglePlay and her website: nataliedouglas.com
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
