Photo Flash: Broadway at Birdland Welcomes Natalie Douglas

Jun. 26, 2019  
The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present singer Natalie Douglas with another one of her monthly "Tributes," a series celebrating iconic singers.
On June 24, Natalie, musical director Mark Hartman and a band of all-star musicians honored the one and only Judy Garland.
Natalie Douglas is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife and eleven-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall among others and has produced over 60 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club. Natalie's award-winning CD, Human Heart, and her two previous CDs are available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, GooglePlay and her website: nataliedouglas.com
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Bearded Ladies Cabaret Comes to La MaMa
  • NMI Presents Elise Dewsberry In One-Woman Fundraiser Performance, June 23
  • Miss Peggy Lee Returns To NYC By Popular Demand In July!
  • Christina Bianco Headlines PRIDE Benefit For The Ali Forney Center
  • 54 Below Welcomes Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck, Andrea McArdle And More Next Week
  • CURSED CHILD Cast, Laura Osnes, and More Headline Birdland in July

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup