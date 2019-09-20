Photo Flash: BROADWAY SESSIONS Celebrates The Cast Of HADESTOWN

Last night, September 19, Broadway Sessions welcomed cast members from HADESTOWN.

Artists who appeared included Tony nominee Patrick Page, Jewelle Blackman, Kimberly Marable, Jessie Shelton, and more at The Laurie Beechman. The evening will also feature performances by teenage singer McKenna Wallace.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

A few audience members will also be invited to take the stage in our weekly Singing for Shots OPEN MIC CHALLENGE. Audience members interested in singing in open mic are encouraged to bring their books.

Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards.

Reservations are strongly recommended through www.broadwaysessions.net

Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday evenings at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue).

For a full schedule of show dates or to make reservations (strongly recommended) at www.broadwaysessions.net Doors open at 10pm with showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday.





