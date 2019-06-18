Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42

Jun. 18, 2019  

Nicolas King, one of the most exciting, talented and technically disciplined Jazz/Pop voices around was swinging at The Green Room 42 last night.

With a blockbuster song list, Nicolas displayed the phrasing sensitivity of a Jack Jones on Ballads, the Jazz inventiveness of a Mel Torme on up tempos, and the excitement of a Bobby Darin with his physicality during the 90 minutes of extraordinary singing.

Nicolas had his long time musical soulmate and arranger the legendary Mike Renzi on piano heading an A-List trio consisting of Tom Hubbard on Bass, and Ray Marchica on drums.

There is one slight (good) problem I have when Mike Renzi is accompanying Nicolas. I want to throughly enjoy the artistry of both of them and I have one ear on the piano and one on Nicolas. It's kind of like if Oscar Peterson was playing for Mel Torme. Which one do you concentrate on? Concentrate on Nicolas King, he's destined for vocal superstardom and even though at one point he mentioned he was probably born in the wrong era, I beg to differ. Nicolas is the one to bring the great American popular music to the next generation.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Mike Renzi

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Mike Renzi

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Ray Marchica

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King & Mike Renzi

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Mark Sendroff, Linda Hart, Nicolas King

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Daniel Dunlow, Mark Sendroff, Eda Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Billy Gilman & Linda Hart

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
James Gavin & Mike Renzi

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Mark Sendroff

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King & Angela Bacari

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King & Christine Pedi

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Jill & Rich Switzer Swing With Jazz On A Summer Night
  • Photo Coverage: Nicole Henry Plays the Arts Garage
  • Photo Coverage: Eric Yves Garcia Plays the Pelican Cafe
  • Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck Return To Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein's Musical Soiree To Benefit The Great American Songbook Foundation
  • Photo Coverage: Linda Purl Plays the Beach Cafe

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup