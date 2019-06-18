Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Hits The Stage At The Green Room 42

Nicolas King, one of the most exciting, talented and technically disciplined Jazz/Pop voices around was swinging at The Green Room 42 last night.

With a blockbuster song list, Nicolas displayed the phrasing sensitivity of a Jack Jones on Ballads, the Jazz inventiveness of a Mel Torme on up tempos, and the excitement of a Bobby Darin with his physicality during the 90 minutes of extraordinary singing.

Nicolas had his long time musical soulmate and arranger the legendary Mike Renzi on piano heading an A-List trio consisting of Tom Hubbard on Bass, and Ray Marchica on drums.

There is one slight (good) problem I have when Mike Renzi is accompanying Nicolas. I want to throughly enjoy the artistry of both of them and I have one ear on the piano and one on Nicolas. It's kind of like if Oscar Peterson was playing for Mel Torme. Which one do you concentrate on? Concentrate on Nicolas King, he's destined for vocal superstardom and even though at one point he mentioned he was probably born in the wrong era, I beg to differ. Nicolas is the one to bring the great American popular music to the next generation.



Nicolas King



Nicolas King



Mike Renzi



Nicolas King



Nicolas King



Nicolas King



Nicolas King



Nicolas King



Mike Renzi



Ray Marchica



Nicolas King & Mike Renzi



Mark Sendroff, Linda Hart, Nicolas King



Daniel Dunlow, Mark Sendroff, Eda Sorokoff



Billy Gilman & Linda Hart



James Gavin & Mike Renzi



Mark Sendroff



Nicolas King & Angela Bacari



Nicolas King & Christine Pedi



Nicolas King