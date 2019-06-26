Photo Coverage: Marieann Meringolo Performs at the Friars Club & Joins The Legends On The Walls

Jun. 26, 2019  

It can be quite intimidating to perform in the Friars Club. Pre show a performer might be relaxing in the Billy Crystal Room on the main floor or upstairs in the Barbra Streisand Room.

All the while gazing at photos of famous entertainers who have been Friars and have performed at the club. Your sound check will be either in the Milton Berle Room or the Frank Sinatra Dining Room. More legends looking down on you from the walls.

Marieann Meringolo was a worthy singer to take her place among those celebrities as a newly inducted Friar and perform for her fellow members last night. Marieann thrilled the audience of Friars and their guests as she sang the songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman. Ms. Meringolo in her soft range is reminiscent of the great Nancy LaMott and then she can rise to the thrilling fullness similar to Barbra Streisand.

Marieann joined the elite of legendary singers and musicians last night. It's an honor bestowed on a very exclusive list of performers over the decades.

The list includes: Oscar Hammerstein, Al Jolson, Irving Berlin, Dave Brubeck, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Barbra Streisand, Perry Como, Enrico Caruso, Liza Minnelli, Tom Jones,Tony Bennett, Nancy Sinatra, Diana Ross, Harry Belafonte, Nat King Cole, Frankie Valli, Art Garfunkel, Elvis Costello, Dee Snider, Dionne Warwick, Allen Toussaint, Debbie Reynolds, Aretha Franklin, Boyd Tinsley, Clive Davis, and Natalie Cole.

Doyle Newsier, Music Director, Will Nunziata Director,Sipho Kunene, Drums, Boots Maleson, Bass

For more information on the Friars Club, please visit: http://friarsclub.com/

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff

Marieann Meringolo

Marieann Meringolo

Marieann Meringolo

Marieann Meringolo

Marieann Meringolo

Marieann Meringolo

Milton Berle Room

Marieann Meringolo

Marieann Meringolo

Stan Gilbert, Marieann Meringolo, Sharon Klein

Will Nunziata & Bob Spiotto

Marieann Meringolo, Sunny Sessa, Will Nunziata

Giuseppe Tarillo

Jane Shevell, Lawrence Weissfeld, Bob Spiotto

Sipho Kunene, Sharon Klein, Boots Maleson, Doyle Newmyer

Jane Shevell, Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff



