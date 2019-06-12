Photo Coverage: Jackie Evancho Brings THE DEBUT to Feinstein's/54 Below
With her new album The Debut and world tour, multi-platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho matches her extraordinary voice with one of the most exciting reemerging genres in popular music today - the New American Songbook - inspired by the great tradition of Broadway musicals.
This reemerging genre is adding a remarkable new chapter and repertoire to Jackie's show, with a selection of songs from breakthrough musicals like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Once, Spring Awakening, and hit films like The Greatest Showman and more.
Jackie's show, written and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director Will Nunziata, also features gems and classic songs from her past repertoire that have come to win audiences over the years; classics such as "O Mio Babbino Caro," "Music of the Night," and "Pure Imagination" will create one of the most exciting and spellbinding evenings in the theater.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
