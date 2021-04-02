Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret

Strich will play piano for his friend Marilyn Maye who starts her Wick Cabaret engagement April 7th.

Apr. 2, 2021  

Although the official location of Billy's Place is located on Manhattan's Central Park South it's now transforming itself into anywhere that Mr. Stritch sits at the piano and croons in his musically elegant style.

He's a favorite at the Wick Cabaret in South Florida, and by popular demand the venue once again became Billy's Place for his current engagement. It is the setting this weekend for connoisseurs of great music, sung and played by one of the pop/jazz world's most exceptional artists.

Billy will extend his Florida trip to be able to be at the piano for his longtime friend the Marvelous Marilyn Maye who starts her Wick Cabaret engagement April 7th.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Billy Stritch

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Billy's Place at the Wick Cabaret

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Billy Stritch

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Billy Stritch

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Billy Stritch & Liza Minnelli

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Billy Stritch & Doug Major

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Marilynn Wick

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Paul Shewchuk

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Frank Derrick

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Billy Stritch & Marilynn Wick

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Billy Stritch, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Jeff Leibowitz, Leslie Laredo, Billy Stritch

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Sandy Fisher, Patty Chamberlain, Howie Gordon

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Isanne Fisher

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret

Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret
Wick Theatre


