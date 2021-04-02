Photos: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret

Although the official location of Billy's Place is located on Manhattan's Central Park South it's now transforming itself into anywhere that Mr. Stritch sits at the piano and croons in his musically elegant style.

He's a favorite at the Wick Cabaret in South Florida, and by popular demand the venue once again became Billy's Place for his current engagement. It is the setting this weekend for connoisseurs of great music, sung and played by one of the pop/jazz world's most exceptional artists.

Billy will extend his Florida trip to be able to be at the piano for his longtime friend the Marvelous Marilyn Maye who starts her Wick Cabaret engagement April 7th.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Billy Stritch



Billy's Place at the Wick Cabaret



Billy Stritch



Billy Stritch



Billy Stritch & Liza Minnelli



Billy Stritch & Doug Major



Marilynn Wick



Paul Shewchuk



Frank Derrick



Billy Stritch & Marilynn Wick



Billy Stritch, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff



Jeff Leibowitz, Leslie Laredo, Billy Stritch



Sandy Fisher, Patty Chamberlain, Howie Gordon



Isanne Fisher



Wick Theatre