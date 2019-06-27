Photo Coverage: Ann Hampton Callaway brings Jazz Goes To The Movies to Feinstein's/54 Below

Ann Hampton Callaway has had many of the world's greatest pianists, arrangers, and music directors accompanying her throughout her celebrated career. Last night at her show "Jazz Goes To The Movies" sitting on the piano bench at Feinstein's/54 Below she had the one who started with her at the very beginning. It was the one who probably knows how to pianistically surround her extraordinary artistry the best and the one who is able to create the harmonies that intertwine most effectively with her prodigious talent. It was Ann Hampton Callaway playing for herself!

When the fingers and the voice mesh together coming from the same brain I find it's the most thrilling way to experience a vocalist, and when the pianist is of the caliber of Ann Hampton Callaway it becomes a unique and amazing happening. Feinstein's/54 Below wisely had Michael's concert sized Steinway brought in for this great show. The only glitch in the evening was that Ann spotted her ex husband at a ringside table. He has been known to divert her attention during her performances and if you've been to some of her shows you know what I'm talking about. Her humor is always a great part of any evening with Ann but it is always special when she points him out. He looks so different at every performance but Ann manages to find him.

There are precious few vocalists whose artistry flourishes in both the worlds of popular song and jazz, as each world has its own special demands and challenges. Like Sarah Vaughan, Diane Reeves, and Mel Torme, Tony-nominated, Theater World Award-winning singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway manages this feat seemingly effortless, delivering vocal tour-de-forces marked by refined beauty, subtlety, grandeur, profound musicality and passion. Having done critically-acclaimed tributes to the likes of Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald, written hits for Barbra Streisand, released albums of original songs, and through her performances and recordings helped keep the Great American Songbook alive and vital, Ann decided for her fourteenth album to fulfill a long-time dream, a recording of great songs from classic motion pictures.

Recently Shanachie Entertainment released Ann Hampton Callaway's Jazz Goes To The Movies a magnificent collection of sublime interpretations of great songs featured in beloved Hollywood films.

The companion show to the CD, explores the fascinating ways jazz and film have come together to tell stories. The playlist includes "Taking a Chance on Love" from Vernon Duke's Cabin in the Sky, "Let's Face the Music and Dance" from Irving Berlin's Follow the Fleet, "This Time the Dream's on Me" from Harold Arlen's Blues in the Night, and "As Time Goes By," the Herman Hupfeld classic from Casablanca. Callaway also performs jazz songs she has recorded for films, including "Come Rain or Come Shine" from The Good Shepherd, starring Robert DeNiro, "The Nearness of You" from Last Holiday starring Queen Latifah, and "Pourquoi," a song she wrote for the new film Blind, starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore.

Pianist/Music Director: Ann Hampton Callaway

June 25, 26, 28, 29, at 7PM

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



Steven Baruch, An Hampton Callaway, Eda Baruch



Jamie deRoy, Ann Hampton Callaway, Cricket Jiranek, Eda Sorokoff



Ann Hampton Callaway & Stephen Sorokoff



