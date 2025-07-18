Patti Murin and More Set to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next month, 54 BELOW willl present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond including Patti Murin ft. Colin Donnell and Hayley Podschun, and more! See the full lineup here!

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY Christine Pedi – JULY 21 AT 7PM

Join us for our new concert series celebrating songs from the stage, screen and beyond that tell the stories of “show people”... who are like NO people YOU know!

Christine Pedi, musical theatre comedienne & Sirius XM's On Broadway channel daily presenter will host and perform. She will lead an incredible cast of musical theatre folks performing in this unforgettable evening!

Expect Broadway's most vivacious performers from many of your favorite shows past and present, as well as cabaret's divas and crooners bringing to life iconic characters like Norma Desmond, Harold Hill, Mama Rose, George M. Cohan, Victor AND Victoria, one (if not ALL) of The Four Seasons and more. Hear classics and hidden gems like "The Glamorous Life,” "Life Upon the Wicked Stage," “Lullaby of Broadway,” and many more from jukebox musicals, backstage shows, the silver screen, the "boob tube,” and maybe even the YouTube.

“Everything about it is appealing!” You'll love these musical tales from Broadway, Tinseltown, TV and popular song about the colorful characters who create the crazy business called “show." Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring John Treacy Egan, Tony Award® nominee Penny Fuller, Tony Award® winner Jak Malone, and Tony Award® winner Faith Prince.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Maria Wirries: I SWORE I’D STOP SINGING SOPRANO – JULY 21 AT 9:30PM

Join Broadway actress Maria Wirries, fresh off of her run in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, for a night of everything she swore she would never do at 54 Below! Maria’s days as a professional soprano began as the featured vocalist on an Italian concert tour at the Amalfi Coast Music and Arts Festival when Maria was 14 years old. After that, though Maria often led with “Punk-Rock-Belter-Witch,” her soprano roots always had a way of creeping to the surface again. Come spend your Monday night (July 21st) hearing arias, art songs, musical theater of all things, & anecdotes about why she swore she’d never do anything like this again!

Maria Wirries (she/they) credits include Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends; Dear Evan Hansen (Broadway & first national tour); Kinky Boots (Off-Broadway revival); Penelope or How the Odyssey Was Really Written (Off-Broadway). She is a composer/lyricist, currently in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, whose work has been developed at the Goodspeed Opera House, the Paramount Theater, and Penn State University.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MONIKA RYAN – JULY 22 AT 7PM

Monika Ryan, hailed as a “powerhouse performer” by JAZZIZ Magazine, invites you to her 54 Below debut – Monika Ryan’s Broadway Birthday Bash, celebrating her dazzling demi-centennial! This unforgettable evening will showcase the award-winning jazz vocalist’s signature blend of original songs from her acclaimed albums, Sweetness, Alive, and Playfully with heartfelt Broadway classics, including “Till There Was You,” “Look for the Silver Lining,” “Beautiful Candy,” and more. Monika’s soulful voice and magnetic stage presence promise a night of joy, nostalgia, and new jazz standards, all delivered with warmth and wit.

Join the global jazz sensation as she marks 50 years, with music both uplifting and inspiring. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this jubilant celebration—a night that’s sure to be memorable, and magical!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THIS IS US: A JOURNEY THROUGH THE 15 YEARS OF One Direction – JULY 22 AT 9:30PM

One Direction will not appear at this performance

It’s been 15 years since five British boys transformed the pop music scene, and we’re excited to present a cabaret that pays tribute to their incredible journey. This Is Us is a vibrant, high-energy evening that features both Broadway and Off-Broadway performers reinterpreting One Direction’s most iconic hits, alongside solo tracks and hidden gems.

The show will include fan favorites like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Night Changes,” “Stockholm Syndrome,” and “Drag Me Down.” Each performance is designed to evoke the nostalgia and excitement that defined a generation’s coming of age, creating a heartfelt experience for all attendees.

This cabaret promises to be a night of pure enjoyment—heartwarming, nostalgic, and packed with the boyband enthusiasm we all cherish. Audiences can expect to laugh, cry, and sing along, making it a memorable celebration of the music that has touched millions.

Produced by Maddie Russell and Haley Keizur, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Keara Byron, Julian Carli, Layla Hope Clarke, Tatianna Córdoba, Camelia Elías, Luke Gilmore, Blake Gioviti, Giselle Gutierrez, Claire-Marie Hall, Gracie Kendall, Dillon Klena, Nicholas Kraft, Libby Lloyd, Brady Miller, Joseph Morell, Achilles Mulkey, Leah Platt, Christopher James Tamayo, Justin Turner, and Mitchell Turner.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Carole Demas: FIREFLY – JULY 23 AT 7PM

Legendary Broadway and TV star Carole Demas makes her solo 54 Below debut. Celebrating 64 years in professional theatre and her 85th birthday, Carole wants to bring it on! Her new show Firefly is a celebration of that long journey from Miss Vermont to originating roles for Fred Ebb, Stephen Schwartz, Jones & Schmidt and others to today.

Carole created the iconic role of Sandy in Broadway’s original Grease. She starred and opened in The Baker’s Wife in Los Angeles. She created original roles in numerous other shows, various soap operas, and primetime TV dramas. Carole co-starred with Paula Janis for 12 years on TV’s “The Magic Garden.” The show will feature long time and new favorites, covering a wide variety of music from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, folk, pop, classic rock, etc.

Accompanying her is the extraordinary music director Ian Herman. They have worked together for over 40 years and it shows. This will be a celebration of life not to be missed!

Featuring special guests Paula Janis (“The Magic Garden”), Ilene Kristen (“Ryan’s Hope,” Grease), and Ryan Williams (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat national tour, Les Misérables national tour).

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PASQUALE CROCIATA: SONGS IN THE KEY OF LIFE – JULY 23 AT 9:30PM

Pasquale Crociata (White Rose: The Musical) makes his 54 Below solo debut with his hit one man show Songs in the Key of Life. This intimate evening will take you on a musical journey through Pasquale’s life and career. Featuring incredible music from Michael Bublé, Queen, Journey, Stevie Wonder and Cyndi Lauper, Pasquale delivers a heartfelt performance full of personal stories, touching tributes and powerhouse vocals. After spending nearly a decade performing around the world on cruise ships, this rising star is ready to make a huge splash in NYC with this unforgettable evening.

Featuring Nicole Benoit, Ally Bonino, Brandon Contreras, Ellis Gage, and Jenny Kim-Godfrey.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – JULY 24 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Join us for the 40th anniversary celebration of the legendary Off-Broadway production of Vampire Lesbians of Sodom. One of the longest running plays in Off-Broadway history, this 40th reunion of the Theater In Limbo company will have Charles Busch, Julie Halston, Theresa Aceves, Tom Aulino, Michael Belanger, Andy Halliday, and Arnie Kolodner recreating their iconic roles and with its original director, Kenneth Elliott.

The celebration performance will include a full reading of the play and a reunion of the cast and designers in a talk back about the creation of the show, which was every bit as outrageous as what appeared on the stage.

Charles Busch is the author and star of many plays, including the Tony® nominated The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him a special jury prize for his performance at the Sundance Film Festival. In 2024, he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

Julie Halston is one of New York's busiest actresses and was the recipient of the 2021 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award® for her advocacy on behalf of The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Her Broadway credits are numerous, including Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy, Anything Goes, and On The Twentieth Century. Television credits include a reprise of her role of the popular character, Bitsy Von Muffling on the "Sex and The City" reboot, "And Just Like That," on MAX.

Kenneth Elliott has directed over 20 Off-Broadway productions in New York, and his work has been seen at regional theaters across the country as well as in the West End of London. His recent book, Beyond Ridiculous, chronicles the history of Theatre-in-Limbo, the company he co-founded with Charles Busch in 1984. He is an associate professor of theater and chair of Visual, Media, and Performing Arts at Rutgers University in Camden.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

For the 7pm performance: $73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Patti Murin: HERE I GO AGAIN, FEAT. Colin Connell & Hayley Podschun! – JULY 25 & 26 AT 7PM

The performance on July 26 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Patti Murin’s solo show is a hilarious, heartwarming ride through Broadway life, motherhood, and everything in between. As a Broadway star (Disney's Frozen, Lysistrata Jones, Xanadu) and the mother to two small (and very opinionated) daughters, Patti combines hilarious stories spanning her illustrious theatre career, the absurdity of toddler logic, and the everyday struggles of balancing it all. With a mix of sharp wit, heart, and songs from across all genres, she’ll have you laughing, nodding along, and maybe even crying (she will definitely be crying). It’s the perfect night for anyone who loves Broadway, constantly wonders what it means to be a human in this world, or just really needs to hear someone else say, “You are not alone."

Music direction by Will Reynolds.

Featuring special guests Colin Donnell (Ragtime, Violet, “Chicago Med”) and Hayley Podschun (Hello, Dolly!, Something Rotten).

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! – JULY 25 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards® meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Emceed by Liz Coin, with music direction and piano by Gary Adler.

Featuring presenters/improvisers Heidi Gleichauf, Deb Rabbai, Rob Schiffmann, and Pat Swearingen.

Also featuring special guest Tony Award® nominee Marc Kudisch.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – JULY 26 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Christopher Brian, Bill Daugherty, Willie Demyan, John Easterlin, Kara Vito, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANOTHER HAPPY ENDING 10 YEAR REUNION CONCERT – JULY 27 AT 7PM

It’s been ten years since a certain Shakespearean musical comedy made its off-Broadway debut in the (now defunct) New York Musical Theater Festival. To celebrate, 54 Below is proud to get this band of naughty fools back together for a one-night-only reunion concert of Santino DeAngelo’s Another Happy Ending. Praised by The New York Times for his “gift for engaging melodies,” DeAngelo hosts this special evening featuring former cast members who’ve since gone on to Broadway, including Kevin William Paul (The Outsiders). Irreverent, romantic, and filled with joy, join us as we revive this wacky musical romp for one unforgettable night.

Featuring Katrina Colletti, Ian Fairlee, Matt McClure, Josh Rhett Noble, Kevin William Paul, Shaina Vencel, Tray Wright, and Micah Young.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FRIENDS OF DOROTHY: A BENEFIT FOR THE NEW YORK CITY GAY MEN’S CHORUS – JULY 27 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Gigi St. Croix and Temple Grandé are proud to bring their long-standing cabaret benefit for the New York City Gay Men's Chorus to 54 Below once again! With musical director Kent Dennis, Friends of Dorothy is a journey to Oz and back. Inspired by The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, and Wicked, and celebrating the contributions of LGBTQ+ singers and musicians, Friends of Dorothy will confirm that there's no place like 54 Below to see such cabaret talent. Featuring members of NYCGMC, Friends of Dorothy is a feel good show for all lovers of music. A portion of the proceeds will benefit NYCGMC!

Featuring Zach Aaronson, Gregg Aponte Jr., Dan Baillie, Monte Brown, Mada Chen, Michael Danz, Ifeanyi Ezeanya, Temple Grandé, Laomi Peppa, Samuel Ruiz, and Gigi St. Croix.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.