Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Paige Davis, Patrick Clanton, Amelia Cormack & More to Perform at BROADWAY SESSIONS ALL STAR HOLIDAY SHOW

Broadway favorites will perform “Holiday” tunes as well as take part in sing-a-longs and more!

Dec. 13, 2022  
Paige Davis, Patrick Clanton, Amelia Cormack & More to Perform at BROADWAY SESSIONS ALL STAR HOLIDAY SHOW

Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, continues this week at it's new home, The Green Room 42, Thursday, Dec. 15

This week marks the return of the annual Broadway Sessions All Star Holiday Show! Broadway favorites will perform "Holiday" tunes as well as take part in sing-a-longs and more! Scheduled to perform are Paige Davis (Chicago), Patrick Clanton (Moulin Rouge), Amelia Cormack (Hadestown), Terrie Lynne (The Book of Mormon), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice), Lulu Picart (1776), DeMarius Copes (Some Like It Hot), Jeremy Stolle (The Phantom of the Opera), Mary Page Nance (A Beautiful Noise), John Andrew Morrison ( A Strange Loop), Katy Geraghty (Into The Woods), drag artists Novaczar (Queen of The Universe), Imari Hardon (Ave Q) and up and coming vocalist Emily Kate Decker

Broadway Sessions has been running regularly for over 14 years and is a beloved staple for audiences and Broadway actors alike. Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms and at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com . Past performances can be found on Broadway Sessions wildly popular YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bwaysessions .

About Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and hit podcast talkshow, The Broadway Cast on IHeartRadio Broadway. Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app. Ben is also a sought after writer, director, performer and choreographer. He travels the world teaching high energy theatre and dance masterclasses and emceeing Onstage NY talent competitions. Ben continues to lend his signature enthusiasm and razor wit to a variety of projects, concerts and benefits from Broadway and beyond. Ben likes you. To keep up with Ben, follow @BenDoesBroadway and visit www.bencameron.nyc


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Photos: Samantha Pauly, Keri Rene Fuller, Jeannette Bayardelle & More Perform at BROAD Photo
Photos: Samantha Pauly, Keri Rene Fuller, Jeannette Bayardelle & More Perform at BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH
See photos from Broadway Sings' A Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular, its first holiday show for the series.
John-Andrew Morrison Will Make 54 Below Solo Debut Photo
John-Andrew Morrison Will Make 54 Below Solo Debut
54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, welcomes Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison for No… Maybe… Why Not: An Evening with John-Andrew Morrison, a funny, sassy, and heartfelt performance of songs from Broadway and beyond.
Mark William Ups His Game In New Show Photo
Mark William Ups His Game In New Show
The Juvenile Leading Man and self-professed crooner is coming out of his shell and coming of age in a musical cabaret concert that puts into the spotlight a man who is more than merely a crooner.
Ephie Aardema, Rachel Schur, TikToks Brett Boles & More to Star in A HANUKKAH CAROL, o Photo
Ephie Aardema, Rachel Schur, TikTok's Brett Boles & More to Star in A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! THE MUSICAL Concert
A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical, an irreverent and heartfelt new musical comedy for all ages that puts a “kosher” spin on the Charles Dickens classic, will present an abridged concert version of the show on December 18 (the first night of Hanukkah), in New York City at The Green Room 42.

More Hot Stories For You


Ephie Aardema, Rachel Schur, TikTok's Brett Boles & More to Star in A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! THE MUSICAL ConcertEphie Aardema, Rachel Schur, TikTok's Brett Boles & More to Star in A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! THE MUSICAL Concert
December 12, 2022

A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical, an irreverent and heartfelt new musical comedy for all ages that puts a “kosher” spin on the Charles Dickens classic, will present an abridged concert version of the show on December 18 (the first night of Hanukkah), in New York City at The Green Room 42.
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL Returns to the Green Room 42 in FebruaryTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL Returns to the Green Room 42 in February
December 12, 2022

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL makes its highly anticipated return to The Green Room 42 on February 18th, 2023, with performances at 7PM and 9:30PM. 
Sandra Bernhard to Return to Joe's Pub in SANDRA BERNHARD: SOUL'D OUT This MonthSandra Bernhard to Return to Joe's Pub in SANDRA BERNHARD: SOUL'D OUT This Month
December 10, 2022

The inimitable Sandra Bernhard will once again grace the live stage at Joe's Pub in New York City for her annual holiday run of shows December 27th through 31st with her all-new show Sandra Bernhard “Soul'd Out”.
Stacey Kent, Svetlana's Big Band And More Coming Up At Birdland, December 13 - December 25Stacey Kent, Svetlana's Big Band And More Coming Up At Birdland, December 13 - December 25
December 9, 2022

Get full details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running December 13 through December 25. Come celebrate the holidays! 
See Vanessa Williams & More Next Week at 54 BelowSee Vanessa Williams & More Next Week at 54 Below
December 9, 2022

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
share