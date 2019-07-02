NOT HELPFUL: PRETTY SONGS AND FEMININE HARMS Comes to Don't Tell Mama

lizabeth Inghram and Joanna Parson present a return engagement of Not Helpful: pretty songs and feminine harms

Not Helpful: pretty songs and feminine harmsRetro music for these regressive times...

Elizabeth and Joanna share a love for all things music and musical theater. However, they found that a lot of the material they grew up with rings a bit differently to today's ears. From the point of view of evolved women, most of it is...not helpful.

From classic show tunes to pop songs and medleys - you might be shocked at what messages our favorite songs have been teaching us. Fighting the patriarchy with a trilling soprano and a bold lip, Elizabeth and Joanna started the conversation with each other and now they want to share it with you!

7PM Sunday, July 7th

$15 cover/2-drink minimum

reservations here:https://www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/5516-joanna-parson-elizabeth-inghram

Musical direction: Kyle Branzel

Drums: Mary Rodriguez

Bass: Sam McPherson

Choreography: Lena Gilbert

Joanna Parson and Elizabeth Inghram have been colleagues for years as actresses in film and television. Joanna Parson has been seen on TV in Law and Order: SVU and Red Oaks. New York theater includes productions with Transport Group, NYMF, EST, Theatre Askew, and many comedy and storytelling venues. With Lance Werth, she co-created the long-running cabaret hit Reddy or Not: A Musical Comedy Tribute to Helen Reddy. Elizabeth Inghram's TV/Film credits include: Girl Most Likely, The Blacklist, Dietland, Gypsy, Person of Interest, Royal Pains, Gossip Girl. Select Off-Broadway/NYC shows: Irish Repertory Theatre, Theatre Row, NYMF, Fringe Fest. Elizabeth has performed in National Tours and regional theaters across the country.





