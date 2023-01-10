PLEASE LIKE US Will Celebrate the Work of Austin Nuckols and Lily Dwoskin at the Green Room 42

The work of Austin Nuckols and Lily Dwoskin will be showcased at The Green Room 42 next week. The concert is set for January 19.

In "Please Like Us: An Evening of Nuckols and Dwoskin", two talented, underfunded, and overeducated New York City songwriters will present an evening full of fun, heart wrenching, and very stupid songs. Please like them. Really. We promise you will have a good time. Or at least, a time.

Featuring a truly stellar cast directed by Mika Kauffman, it will be a spectacular night of songs you'll be singing on the way out, for better or worse.

Featuring:

Trevor Bunce

Ashley Chiu

DeShawn Aaron Jenkins

Kate Loprest

Mark Mendez Muños

Amy Weintraub

Director: Mika Kauffman

Band:

Austin Nuckols - Piano

Ethan Gueldenzopf - Drums

Ana Lei - Cello

Jacob Ott - Bass