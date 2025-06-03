PANGEA PRIDE June Lineup Includes James Jackson Jr., David Cale, Tjasa Ferme and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pangea, a longtime hub for downtown performance, will mark Pride Month this June with a lineup of eight new shows, spanning cabaret, theater, and music. The programming will take place across the venue’s two performance spaces—the jewel-box Cabaret Room and the no-cover Front Lounge—located at 178 Second Avenue in Manhattan’s East Village.

On Saturday, June 7 at 7 p.m., Obie Award winner James Jackson Jr. will celebrate the release of his debut album, Birth, with a live performance joined by musicians Elliot Roth, Lavondo Thomas, and Christopher Heinz.

On Thursday, June 12 and Sunday, June 15 at 7 p.m., writer-performer David Cale returns with We’re Only Alive for a Short Time, his autobiographical solo show about his mother. The production, featuring music by Cale and Matthew Dean Marsh, was previously seen at Lincoln Center Theater.

Saturday, June 14 at 7 p.m. features “The Residency” from the downtown cabaret duo The Dingbats. Julia Van Cartier and Ruby Powers lead the evening, with music direction by Yaz. The group has been performing monthly at Pangea since February.

Theatre artist Tjasa Ferme will preview her new one-woman show My Marlene on Wednesday, June 18 and Thursday, June 19 at 9:30 p.m. The piece explores the life and persona of Marlene Dietrich through monologue, music, and historical context, with direction by Ana Margineanu. It will travel to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later this summer.

Baritone Jonathan Christopher will make his Pangea debut on Sunday, June 22 at 7 p.m. with SHINE: Nowhere But Right Now, a program of original and contemporary material, billed as “lullabies for a world on fire.” Christopher recently appeared in Ragtime (regional), Sweeney Todd (Broadway revival), and the national tour of Hamilton. The concert is music directed by Keiji Ishiguri.

A variety show led by Emma Sofia and Colin Cunliff will take place on Monday, June 23 at 8 p.m., showcasing a roster of guest artists and a blend of music and dance. Both performers have numerous Broadway credits, including Finding Neverland and Cabaret.

Experimental folk ensemble Faun Fables, led by Dawn McCarthy and Nils Frykdahl, will perform on Wednesday, June 25 at 7 p.m. Joined by their daughters and Norwegian guitarist Arild Hammerø, the group will feature material from their new album Counterclockwise.

The month concludes with drag artist Flotilla DeBarge’s annual Pride show on Sunday, June 29 at 7 p.m. Now in its 11th year, this year’s installment is titled D.E.I. FLO and features musical direction by John Bronston.

For ticketing and additional details, visit www.pangeanyc.com or call (212) 995-0900.

Comments

Best Musical - Live Standings Operation Mincemeat - 27% Maybe Happy Ending - 25% Death Becomes Her - 17% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds