Orfeh, Andy Karl and More to Headline HOLIDAY HARMONY at THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - the new intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's "off-night hotspot" by The New York Times - will present "Holiday Harmony" on Monday, December 9 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. From the creators of "Harmony on Broadway" and "Harmony Pop!" comes the third installment of the sold-out series.

Join Jake Odmark (The Inheritance, Kinky Boots) and producer Brian Calì (Pretty Woman, Master Class) for a festive evening of your seasonal favorites sung in joyful new harmony. Have yourself a merry little evening as some of Broadway's best sing Odmark's angelic new arrangements that are sure to redefine the classic Christmas carol. The show will feature special guests Orfeh and Andy Karl, Mallory Bechtel, Angel Blue, Allison Blackwell, Jonathan Burke, Nick Burroughs, Lauren Chapman, DeMarius Copes, Josh Dawson, Matt Farcher, Becca Faulkenberry, Zachary Hess, Linedy Genao, Alexa Green, Jillian Mueller, Desi Oakley, Fred Odgaard, Nick Oliveri, Christiani Pitts, Danny Quadrino, Lexi Rabadi, Laurissa "Lala" Romain, Ximone Rose, Conor Ryan, Joey Taranto, and Vishal Vaidya.

Jake Odmark and Brian Calì are both actors in New York City. They've been long time friends since their days in Washington, DC, where they are both from. As luck would have it, they were able to work together in Pretty Woman this past year. While in the show, and because they were practically attached at the hip (whether on stage or next to each other in their dressing room), they decided to pursue another artistic avenue...creating and producing their own show.

After witnessing numerous arrangements, by Jake, for his own a cappella group and friends' cabarets, Brian thought it best to get more exposure for Jake's unique arrangements. Their passion project came into fruition earlier this year and it has proven to be something truly special. Two sold-out concerts later, with "Harmony on Broadway" and "Harmony Pop!," they are bringing the year to a close with their own take on the Holiday concert, incorporating...yet again...a harmonious collaboration with some of Broadway's best.

"Holiday Harmony" will be performed at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Monday, December 9 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. The cover charge ranges from $30-$50. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You