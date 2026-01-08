Marilyn Maye to Return to 54 Below For Her Annual Birthday Bash

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will welcome back cabaret icon Marilyn Maye on April 6 – 8, 11, 14, & 16 – 19 at 7pm & April 10 at 8pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Jan 9 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thurs, Jan 15 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here.

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 98th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers.

For Marilyn’s birthday on April 10, our regular menu will be replaced with a special prix fixe. All guests will be charged $95 per person for their meals. This pricing does not include additional beverages or tax and gratuity.

Marilyn Maye plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 6 – 8, 11, 14, & 16 – 19 at 7pm & April 10 at 8pm. Cover charges are $101 (includes $11 in fees) - $112 (includes $12 in fees). Premiums are $177 (includes $17 in fees) - $182 (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.