Olivia O Musical's THIS IS THE BORDER Concert Fundraiser Comes To The Green Room 42 In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Olivia O Musical brings their sold-out festival show to the concert stage with a powerful, heartfelt, and entertaining selection of songs and scenes from the up-and-coming new musical.

Through the story of Olivia Ortiz - an undocumented immigrant who is separated from her mother at the US/Mexican border - the show shines a light on the inhumanity of family separations and immigration politics while celebrating the resilience of community, the love of family and the triumph of the human spirit.

Join two time BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner and American Idol finalist Ava Nicole Frances and the cast of Olivia O Musical as they bring this emotional story to life in a night of emotional ballads, fun group numbers and soul-stirring anthems with latin beats. Be prepared for Olivia O to capture your heart.

Ava Nicole Frances and the Olivia O Musical cast in Olivia O Musical "This is the Border" Concert plays at The Green Room 42 on April 24, 2025.

Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

OLIVIA O MUSICAL - Olivia O Musical, set in 2017 in El Paso, Texas is a story about a 14 year old girl who is separated from her mother at the US/Mexican border and sent to an abusive foster home, and her aunt who builds a community of support and activism in an effort to find her and reunite families separated by cruel immigration policies. It has had several acclaimed and sold-out festival productions and is now looking for production and theatre partnerships to tell this important story on stages across the US.

To follow the journey of this groundbreaking new musical, visit the website at oliviaomusical.com.

Comments