Oliver Houser to Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present a one-night-only concert by one of musical theatre's most compelling new voices, Oliver Houser. Winner of the inaugural Stephen Schwartz Award, the ASCAP Foundation Sammy Cahn Award and a Dramatists Guild Foundation fellowship, Oliver has presented his work at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, the Kennedy Center, the Village Theatre and beyond. His new musical XY, inspired by his experiences as an intersex man, is under option by Alhadeff Productions (half of the lead production team of Broadway's Come From Away and Memphis). Oliver will play selections from his upcoming debut EP and never-before-heard songs from his musicals in development, intimately performed with special guests and a four-piece band in a night of connection, healing, laughter and celebration.

The Februrary 24th concert will feature Geena Quintos (Soft Power, Kiss my Aztec), Patrick McDermott (Saturday Night Live, Flying Over Sunset), Jesse Weil (Fiddler on the Roof National Tour) and Serena Parrish (Peter(HER)Pan, Not Even the Good Things), with additional guests soon to be announced.

Houser will lead the band featuring Julia Adamy (Hamilton), Dan Berkery (Moulin Rouge!) and David Kawamura (Cruel Intentions).

Oliver Houser in New Writers at 54 plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 24, 2022. There is a $25-60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Oliver Houser is a New York-based singer-songwriter and musical theatre artist. A recent Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellow and winner of the inaugural Stephen Schwartz Award, the ASCAP Foundation Sammy Cahn Award and a SongSpace Grant, Oliver has presented his work at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, the Village Theatre, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre Conference (NAMT), the SoHo Playhouse, the NY Musical Festival, the NY International Fringe Festival, the Other Palace Theatre, London's Royal Academy of Music and other venues across the United States. Oliver has headlined at the Kennedy Center and performs his work throughout New York City. He has developed work at the Ucross Foundation, the KHN Center for the Arts, the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, the Johnny Mercer Colony at Goodspeed Musicals and the Warren Miller Center for the Arts. Oliver is a Jonathan Larson Grant finalist, and his work was a finalist for the O'Neill Musical Theatre Conference. He was selected for Jeanine Tesori's Front & Center Master Class, and is an alum of the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop, the BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop and the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project. Oliver is a proud member of ASCAP and The Dramatists Guild. www.oliverhouser.com