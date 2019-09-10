ONE WOMAN RAINBOW Comes to Joe's Pub

Darlinda Just Darlinda Presents

One Woman Rainbow!

Sunday November 10th, 2019

At Joe’s Pub

The Village Voice dubbed Queer Performance Art Burlesque Performer, Darlinda Just Darlinda, "Mastermind of Bizarre Extravaganza." After 15 years in the entertainment world Darlinda Just Darlinda is turning over a new colorful leaf! In Fall 2018 she wrote Untitled Rainbow Project with a cast of 8 performers. She's on a rainbow kick with the world premier of, One Woman Rainbow (Untitled Rainbow Project Abridged)!

One Woman Rainbow is Darlinda Just Darlinda's one woman performance art variety show! Join her as she takes you on a participatory journey through the colors of the rainbow. One Woman Rainbow explores the guiding depths of the rainbow color chakras in an autobiographical dance theater multimedia color explosion!

Musical Direction/ Accompaniment by Viva DeConcini with other surprise special guests!

TICKETS: $25

https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2019/d/darlinda-just-darlinda-one-woman-rainbow/

Doors: 9:00pm

Show: 9:30pm

Joe's Pub

425 Lafayette Street

New York, NY 10003

https://www.publictheater.org/Joes-Pub-at-The-Public/





