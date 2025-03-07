Norbert Leo Butz and More to Perform Next Week at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Norbert Leo Butz, Linda Eder, and more. See the full lineup of performances here.

Norbert Leo Butz: GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS – MARCH 10 – 13 AT 7PM

The performance on Mar 13 will also be livestreamed. For the first time in nine years, two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz brings his acclaimed show Girls, Girls, Girls back to the 54 Below stage!

Girls, Girls, Girls focuses on the female – both the mythic & the contemporary. Expect tunes from the likes of Elvis Costello, Loretta Lynn, Frank Sinatra and even a little Johnny Cash! We’re delighted to welcome back 54 Below favorite and the star of Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Last 5 Years, My Fair Lady, and Wicked… the one-and-only Norbert Leo Butz.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $145 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF COURTNEY CHRISTISON, FEAT. Q. SMITH, Ben Fankhauser, & MORE! – MARCH 10 AT 9:30PM

Come enjoy an evening of original music from up-and-coming composer/lyricist and playwright, Courtney Christison, and arranger and music director Brad Gardner (Mean Girls, Disney’s Aladdin national tour, Disney’s Frozen national tour).

The evening will feature an impressive roster of performers from on and off-Broadway weaving through an intricate tapestry of songs from Courtney and Brad’s ever-growing catalogue of music, including the world premiere of their new 10-minute musical: The Life & Death of Mr. Happy.

Courtney Christison’s writing has been hailed by the industry as nuanced, character driven, infectious and full of heart. If you love the Golden Age of musical theatre, this is the show for you. The evening promises to deliver laughs, a few tears, and a lot of songs that will be stuck in your head for days to come!

Produced by Melissa Ruiz. Featuring Philippe Arroyo, Reese Britts, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Laura D’Andre, Ben Fankhauser, Anne Fraser Thomas, Keisha Gilles, Austin Lesch, Jennafer Newberry, Justin Showell, Q. Smith, and Nicholas Ward.

Joined by Jessica Wang (Maybe Happy Ending) on cello. $46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! CHARLENE JEAN – MARCH 11 AT 9:30PM

Charlene Jean, creator of BRICKS, THE MUSHROOM KINGDOM OF EZILI, and KING AFUA makes their 54 Below debut in New Writers at 54! Charlene Jean. Credited as a “visionary, intellectually rigorous, epic” R&B composer (Playwrights Horizon), get ready to dance in the stars. Selections include hits from smash musical BRICKS, sneak peeks into their upcoming album, and fresh takes on their personal favorite soul, funk, and rock classics. Lately more composer and producer than performer, Char is excited to return to the stage to sang down.

Music direction by David Kawamura. Backup Vocalists include Alexis Dobynes, Lauren Gissentanna, and Kevin Tappan Jr.. Joined by Harun Tha Mastermind on drums and Miles Wilkins on piano.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

POP STARS OF BROADWAY – MARCH 12 AT 9:30PM

You know their music from the radio and streaming, but did you know many of pop music’s most notable artists first wowed audiences on a Broadway stage? Step out to 54 Below for Pop Stars Of Broadway!

Before she said, “That’s That Me Espresso” Sabrina Carpenter was working late because she was a Broadway singer. You’ll hear songs from her and other pop stars who got their start on The Great White Way. You’ll hear songs by Ariana Grande, Cher, Nick Jonas, and many more! Join us as we celebrate the music of these incredible crossover artists! Produced by Quentin Fettig with music direction by Mason Margut, this is sure to be a night of dancing to your favorite music from your favorite Broadway artists!

Featuring Desirae Banks, Michael Cagnetta, Julia Anne Cohen, Bryanna Cuthill, Dev, Jenna Fawcett, Quentin Fettig, Katelyn Hodge, Ava Paris Locknar, Izzy Marinucci, Kendall W. Morgan, Mary Nink, Annika Pell, Kayla Rodríguez Pérez, and Emma Vance.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI’S BFA IN MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2025 – MARCH 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join the University of Miami’s BFA in Musical Theatre Class of 2025 at 54 Below for a celebration of their four years at the U! The class of 2025 shares hilarious stories, meaningful moments, and catchy songs that have marked their journey at the U. Friends, family, and alumni of the University, join us as we send off the Class of 2025 into the “real world!” Make sure to follow their journey on Instagram @umiamimt2025 as they make their way from the Magic City to the Big Apple!

Featuring Gabriela Abramowitz, Nate Bergman, Leandrea Brooks, E.V. Cummins, Sam Davidson, Max Ilan, Naphtailda Jean-Charles, Ian Luk, Joy Missey, Maggie Rabitsch, Taylor Rand, Will Sobel, and Oliver Whitehouse.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Felix Hagan: SONGS FROM OPERATION MINCEMEAT AND MORE – MARCH 14 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Hailing from England, Felix Hagan is the co-writer and composer behind Operation Mincemeat, the “best reviewed show in the history of the West End,” which is opening at the John Golden Theatre on March 20th. After an unprecedented journey from the fringes of British theatre to the West End and now Broadway, Felix has proven himself one of the most exciting and entertaining voices in modern musical theatre. Now with his upcoming solo album Happy Songs on the way, Felix will be celebrating his arrival in New York with a solo cabaret show, performing songs from Operation Mincemeat as well as the new album and older fan favourites. With his signature warmth, humour and ability to draw people into the music, this promises to be a truly beautiful evening.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! ROOM 238 – MARCH 14 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the debut of a new musical, Room 238! Room 238 takes place entirely in a single hotel room in Las Vegas, Nevada and follows the lives, relationships, and struggles of the various guests that come through – all narrated by the Room itself! The Room serves to guide us through the events happening on stage as we watch them unfold: A group of five friends tangled in messy love; two sisters struggling with identity–and each other–while recovering from an abusive household; and a husband and wife on the run from the law, teetering on the brink of destruction. Throughout the evening, all thirteen songs from this new work will be performed, including “Earthshaking,” “My Name,” and “Two Birds” – all accompanied by brief plot synopses in between songs in order to truly convey the heart of these stories.

Featuring Alexander Fernandez, Meg Gallo, Alexx Pierce, Sevanah Portillo-Weiss, Grant Sparr, Conor Tague, Madi Torkoff, Chelsea Udoye, Ava Viniello, and Alexander Waters.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. Lee Roy Reams, F. Michael Haynie, & MORE – MARCH 15 AT 7PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by John Fischer. Featuring Liz Lark Brown, John Cardea, Jr., Willie Demyan, John Easterlin, Cooper Grodin, F. Michael Haynie, and Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – MARCH 16 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn. Featuring Ty Evans, Hassan, and Pissi Myles. Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder, FEAT. Billy Stritch! – MARCH 16 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Music direction by Billy Stritch.

$150.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $207 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HARRISON SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS ALUMNI & FRIENDS: AT HOME WITH HARRISON – MARCH 16 AT 9:30PM

You’ve never heard a school reunion like this! Harrison School for the Arts alumni and friends, from Broadway and beyond, are thrilled to present At Home with Harrison, an evening of songs that remind us that “home is what you take with you, not what you leave behind.” Featuring hit songs from Parade, Anastasia, Waitress, The Wiz, and more, this concert is sure to leave you feeling energized, a little nostalgic, and full of fond memories of where it all begins. Join us to bear witness to how a single school home has kickstarted the careers of so many artists!

Featuring Romelda Teron Benjamin*, Kristen Eliza Brock, Trista Dollison, Yurel Echezarreta, Bruce Landry, Spencer LaRue, Elizabeth Burton Lyons, Jai McAllister, Allie Re, Ronald Spoto, and Mell-Vonti.

*friend of Harrison

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Norbert Leo Butz: GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS March 13 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI’S BFA IN MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2025 March 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Felix Hagan: SONGS FROM OPERATION MINCEMEAT AND MORE March 14 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Comments