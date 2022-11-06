Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Noah Marlowe to Present BROADWAY AND BORSCHT at The Green Room 42 This Month

The concert on November 21 at 9:30pm will also be live-streamed to viewers outside of NYC.

Nov. 06, 2022  

Broadway performer Noah Marlowe (Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins, Elf, Act One) announces a benefit concert celebrating Jewish voices in the Broadway community. The concert, produced by Marlowe, will be performed live at The Green Room 42 on November 21 at 9:30pm, and will also be live-streamed to viewers outside of NYC. Money raised from the concert will go directly to support the organizations ADL and StandWithUS.

As a Jewish Broadway performer, Noah Marlowe was empowered to create this concert as a platform for his fellow Broadway community members to celebrate their heritage and to combat antisemitism which continues to impact Jews all over the world. Marlowe states, "Oftentimes, I feel alone and helpless in my fight against antisemitism because of what I see in the news. I find that many people I know leave antisemitism out of their fights for social justice. I began to realize that there are so many in my community that feel the same way I do. Performers will be singing songs they feel represent them and will reflect on their journeys as Jewish artists and how these unfortunate antisemitic events have impacted them."

Noah assembled a cast that includes Jennifer Zeltan (Fiddler on the Roof), Jennifer Apple (The Band's Visit), Carly Baron (Mary Poppins), Shira Averbuch (Solitary Light, Evening 1910), Ari Axelrod (acclaimed cabaret artist), Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, Temple of the Souls), Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman), Drew Korn (vocalist/advocate), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class), Mara Jill Herman (Bob Mackie's Broadway, Disney on Classic), Rachel Chase, Lisa Graye (Romeo & Bernadette, Friends! The Musical Parody, Cleopatra! The Pop Experience), Dani Apple (The Sorceress, The Baker's Wife), Brooke Shapiro (Punk Rock Girl), and Olivia Dei Cicchi (Les Miserables). Joshua Turchin (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl) serves as the Music Director/Accompanist and will also perform.

Tickets may be purchased directly from The Green Room 42 here. Live-stream tickets are available on the website and purchased streaming links will be sent out 30 minutes prior to the show.

 


