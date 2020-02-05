Nicole Lippey Brings I GOT RHYTHM: An Evening of George Gershwin Classics to Feinstein's/54 Below

After making a splash at Feinstein's/54 Below with her various 54 Below concert musicals, Nicole Lippey is proud to bring her first jazz show to the venue on Friday, February 28th at 9:30 pm.

This cabaret show will include iconic songs like, "Summertime", "The Man I Love", "I've Got A Crush On You", "They Can't Take That Away From Me", and more! Come join Nicole in a celebration of George Gershwin's life and music!

The concert is produced by Nicole Lippey and A Work of Heart Productions with music direction by Jarred Lee. The cast includes Nicole Lippey, Jonathan Miller, and Marc-Anthony Lewis.

Nicole is the Founder and Artistic Director of A Work of Heart Productions. WHP has performed several musicals in concert on the 54 Below Stage such as, Holiday Inn, Big Fish, Sister Act, Little Women and Godspell! Nicole Lippey shares her excitement, "I am honored to be performing my next solo show at the venue, singing some of the most beloved songs of all time!"

Tickets range from $25 - $60 and can be purchased on the 54 Below Website: https://54below.com/events/i-got-rhythm-an-evening-of-george-gershwin-classics/





