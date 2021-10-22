Nick Blaemire and Friends Will Play Rockwood Music Hall This Weekend

Broadway's Nick Blaemire (Glory Days, the upcoming Space Dogs at MCC Theater) will be playing an hour and a half set of his songs at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 on the Lower East Side, this Sunday October 24th at 7pm.

He'll be joined by fellow Broadway veterans Van Hughes (American Idiot, Space Dogs), Daniel J. Watts (Tony Nominee for Tina), Lilli Cooper (Tony Nominee for Tootsie) and Ethan Slater (Tony Nominee for SpongeBob) - they will be performing songs from Edge of the World, Glory Days, Space Dogs, and Blaemire's newest EP, Superstitious Drive.

The concert is 21+. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here: https://www.seetickets.us/event/Nick-Blaemire/445423

The Edge of the World concept album is available through Broadway Records. The Glory Days OBCR is available through Ghostlight Records. Superstitious Drive is available on Spotify and Apple Music