Next Week At Feinstein's/54 Below: Beth Leavel, Tony Yazbeck, Andy Karl & Orfeh, And More!

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Beth Leavel: IT'S NOT ABOUT ME, JANUARY 20 AT 7:00PM

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is bringing her brand new show to Feinstein's/54 Below for five nights of fun! It's Not About Me is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join us for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs, special guests, and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss.

$85 - $95 cover charge. $110 VIP seating. $150 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE GLORIOUS DEATH OF COMRADE WHAT'S HIS NAME, JANUARY 20 AT 9:30PM

Grab a shot glass and toast the end of tyranny! Feinstein's/54 Below presents a hilarious hymn to resisters everywhere, THE GLORIOUS DEATH OF COMRADE WHAT'S-HIS-NAME. This beloved award-winning musical comedy by Bridel, Bokhour, and Gray gets a celebration concert with a Broadway-star-studded cast of comedy czars, under the direction of Broadway comedy legend Don Stephenson (The Producers, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder).

Featuring: Jackie Hoffman (Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray), Drew McVety (Spamalot, Billy Elliot), Raymond Bokhour (Chicago, Once National Tour), Christine Bokhour (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Chicago), Jim Borstelmann (Bullets Over Broadway, The Producers), Maia Guest (Granite Flats, The Dakota Project), John Jellison (Come From Away, Motown The Musical), Christopher Gurr (Cats, Kinky Boots, Tuck Everlasting, All The Way), Andy Taylor (Sunset Boulevard, Once).

Casting is subject to change.

Music Director: Fred Lassen (Once, South Pacific)

Tuba: Marcus Rojas (Metropolitan Opera, American Symphony Orchestra)

Violin: Paul Woodiel (The Color Purple, Caroline, or Change)

Executive Produced by Jen Bender (The Lion King, Avenue Q)

$40 - $50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tony Yazbeck, JANUARY 21 & 22 AT 7:00PM

Since his Broadway debut as a newsboy in the 1989 revival of Gypsy, quintessential song-and-dance man Tony Yazbeck has continued to land coveted roles and garner critical acclaim-including a Tony Award nomination for the leading role in On the Town. With "just the right balance of masculinity and vulnerability," Yazbeck creates a "spellbinding" one-man show, inviting audiences to join him on an honest, emotional journey along life's ups and downs as told through the lyrics of classic show tunes, new standards, and dazzling tap dancing.

$45 - $55 cover charge. $70 VIP seating. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andy Karl AND ORFEH: LEGALLY BOUND, JANUARY 23-27 AT 7:00PM

JANUARY 27 PERFORMANCE ADDED BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Orfeh and Andy Karl make their return to Feinstein's/54 Below! She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony Award nomination. Karl earned his own Tony Award nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Fresh off their run in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis, Broadway's power couple celebrates the release of their album with a return engagement of their hit show Legally Bound. The sexy, funny, and enormously talented duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and show tunes that is sure to excite and delight!

Music Directed by Steven Jamail

Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

$70 - $100 cover charge. $105 - $125 VIP seating. $135 - $160 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! Mark Sonnenblick, JANUARY 22 AT 9:30PM

Emmy, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel nominated songwriter Mark Sonnenblick makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with a rare NYC concert-his first in five years. The Jonathan Larson Award-winning author of Midnight at The Never Get ("A knockout from start-to-finish" - BroadwayWorld, "Show of the Year" MAC Award) and the very bio you're reading right now, Mark called in a lot of favors to get some incredible performers for an evening of genre-spanning musical theater from projects realized, upcoming, and abandoned/burned. There will be laughter, there will be tears, there will be microphones and instruments-everything you'd expect at a concert you've told your date "looks interesting."

Featuring Sam Bolen (Midnight at The Never Get), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Jurä Davis, The Lazour Brothers (We Live in Cairo), Hector Lionel, Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), Julia Mattison (Brooklyn Sound), Cabaret legend Sidney Myer, Will Roland (Be More Chill), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Stompcat, Alysha Umphress (On the Town, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Joel Waggoner (Be More Chill), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill).

Directed by Max Friedman (Midnight at The Never Get)

Music Director/piano: Madeline Smith

Drums: Jessie Linden

Bass: Joe Wallace

Guitar: Ethan D. Pakchar

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE MUSIC OF Billy Recce, JANUARY 23 AT 9:30PM

Barely legal NEO and MAC award winning songwriter Billy Recce (Balloon Boy, A Musical About Star Wars) is back on his bullshit with an all new songbook show that'll make audiences either go "Yaaaaasss" or say "ANOTHER cis white male musical theatre writer?" Either way, Recce's songs are tuneful, poignant, raucous, irreverent, and over the top explorations of reality TV rejects, 1950s closeted crooners, and beyond. Returning to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage for the first time since his sold out, critically acclaimed Snowflake Jamboree series, Recce's acclaimed trunk of musical theatre debauchery has been hailed as "catchy, uproarious, and well-structured...with topical acuteness remarkable in anyone, regardless of age" (Front Row Center), with Cabaret Stages writing, "If you see Recce's name appearing on a club's schedule, go."

In this, an intimate evening of story songs from upcoming projects, Recce's music will be sung by a colorful cluster of the country's most talented up-and-comers and Broadway's current stars, alongside a rocking band and the twenty-one year old, H&M suit-wearing wunderkind himself at the piano. Come hear who Broadway Radio has hailed "the most promising songwriter I've heard in a long, long, long, long time" before he gives up on the industry and goes into finance like so many of his forefathers.

Featuring: Paige Turner (So You Think You Can Drag), Maya Days (Aida, Rent), Joseph Allen (Peter Pan), Mia Pak (In The Green), Lena Skeele (Love in Hate Nation), Roger Dawley (Actor Therapy at 54), Sarah Kleist (Cleopatra), Lauren Robinson (Kiss Me, Kate)

Casting is subject to change.

Directed by Yoni Weiss

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALL THINGS BROADWAY: IN THE SPOTLIGHT, JANUARY 24 AT 9:30PM

After two years, All Things Broadway returns to the spotlight at Feinstein's/54 Below! All Things Broadway is the largest Facebook group for theatre fans and Broadway stars alike from around the world. Now, with over 70,000 members, we bring both the Broadway stars you know and love, as well as the rising stars you'll soon know and love into the spotlight together for one incredible night of music. Don't miss your chance to join us as we sing our way into the spotlight once more!

Featuring: Ezekiel Andrew, Jack Cappadona, Hannah Fairchild, Frenki Hykollari, Satya Kutsko, Cody Lancaster, Christopher McCrewell, Raymond Jaramillo McLeod, Julian Mendoza, and Brian Charles Rooney.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL (ABOUT MIDDLE SCHOOL) IN CONCERT FEATURING Anthony Rosenthal, JANUARY 24 AT 11:30PM

The Young Actors' Theatre Camp in association with Shawn & John Productions proudly present Hell on Earth: A New Musical (about Middle School), starring 20 Bay Area Teens in their Feinstein's/54 Below debut and special guest two-time Tony Award® winner Laurie Metcalf (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Hilary and Clinton).

Michael Sobie (Composer) and Shawn Ryan (Lyricist, Book Writer) bring their debut musical Hell on Earth: A New Musical (about Middle School) to Feinstein's/54 Below! Follow Caroline Whithers (played by Samantha Belding) and her six best friends as they forge the path from middle school to high school in this heartwarming new musical about the most difficult time in our lives...puberty.

Directed by Natalie Brice, Karen Moore and Shawn Ryan

Composed by Michael Sobie

Lyrics and Book written by Shawn Ryan

Produced by John Ainsworth and Valerie Dohrer

For Press Inquiries or for more information, please contact Shawn@CampYATC.com.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL (ABOUT MIDDLE SCHOOL) IN CONCERT FEATURING Laurie Metcalf, JANUARY 25 AT 11:30PM

The Young Actors' Theatre Camp in association with Shawn & John Productions proudly present Hell on Earth: A New Musical (about Middle School), starring 20 Bay Area Teens in their Feinstein's/54 Below debut and special guest Anthony Rosenthal ("Fosse/Verdon," Falsettos).

Michael Sobie (Composer) and Shawn Ryan (Lyricist, Book Writer) bring their debut musical Hell on Earth: A New Musical (about Middle School) to Feinstein's/54 Below! Follow Caroline Whithers (played by Samantha Belding) and her six best friends as they forge the path from middle school to high school in this heartwarming new musical about the most difficult time in our lives...puberty.

Directed by Natalie Brice, Karen Moore and Shawn Ryan

Composed by Michael Sobie

Lyrics and Book written by Shawn Ryan

Produced by John Ainsworth and Valerie Dohrer

For Press Inquiries or for more information, please contact Shawn@CampYATC.com.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, JANUARY 26 AT 7:00PM

BACK FOR SEASON TEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Featuring Special Guest Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna), and starring Rob Maitner, Stearns Matthews, T. Oliver Reid, Sierra Rein, Julie Reyburn, Lucia Spina, and Erica Spyres.

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 - $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE GREATEST ACADEMY AWARD WINNING BEST SONGS, JANUARY 26 AT 9:30PM

Some of the greatest songs of all time were written for the movies - and you're going to hear the very best of those tunes in this special concert event highlighting Academy Award-Winning Best Original Songs. Our concert will take place during that sweet spot between this year's Oscar Nominations Announcement and the award show itself. Regardless of this year's nominees, you'll hear the great songs that were introduced by Hollywood from the time when the Best Original Song Award was first given in 1934, right up to our present era.

Hear the fascinating history of this unique Oscar category from your narrator/host, the critically acclaimed Scott Siegel, while getting wrapped up in the extraordinary performances you'll experience by today's most exciting Broadway and nightclub stars. Enjoy classics from the early years of the award, like "Lullaby of Broadway" (42nd Street) and "Over the Rainbow" (The Wizard of Oz) to more contemporary winners such as, "My Heart Will Go On" (Titanic) and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (The Lion King).

The Greatest Academy Award Winning Best Original Songs is that rare combination of glittering nostalgia and sensational, show-stopping performances. It's a concert event not to be missed.

Created, written, and hosted by NYC impresario, Scott Siegel, the author of The Encyclopedia of Hollywood, who has produced more than 400 major concerts that have been performed all over the world, including Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, and concerts (produced, written, and directed) for Michael Feinstein. Scott is also the creator writer, host of Feinstein's/54 Below's record-breaking franchise, 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits.

Stars to be announced!

$35 - $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





