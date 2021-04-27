Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nelson Aspen Returns to Green Room 42 with CITY LIGHTS

Nelson has been entertaining cabaret fans around the world from Hollywood and London's West End to the Sydney Opera House.

Apr. 27, 2021  

Nelson Aspen Returns to Green Room 42 with CITY LIGHTS


Award-winning TV journalist & author Nelson Aspen returns to the cabaret stage at the beautiful Green Room 42 with a new show celebrating post-pandemic Manhattan: "City Lights."

With a broad selection of songs and stories reflecting on his four decades as one of Entertainment's most popular and trusted presenters, the photographic art of Dan Martland is also featured...showing off NYC in all her glory!

Accompanied by Musical Director Gerry Dieffenbach and a surprise Broadway Guest Star, Nelson has been entertaining cabaret fans around the world from Hollywood and London's West End to the Sydney Opera House and as far away as French Polynesia!

"But there is no place to like home, right here in New York City," he says. For 18 years, he has been seen daily on Australia's #1 morning program, "Sunrise," where he serves as Showbiz Editor and brings viewers the latest Entertainment news, covers Red Carpet events and interviews A-List celebrities.

"City Lights" with Nelson Aspen plays Wednesday September 15 and Saturday September 18 at 7pm at The GreenRoom 42, 570 10th Avenue, 4th Floor. Tickets start at $29 and seating is limited.

To reserve, call 646-707-2990 or visit www.thegreenroom42.com


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
DORIS DEARS GURL TALK Returns for Second Season April 30th Photo

DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Returns for Second Season April 30th

BWW Review: Meri Ziev NEW WORDS Charms Audiences Via MetropolitanZoom Photo

BWW Review: Meri Ziev NEW WORDS Charms Audiences Via MetropolitanZoom

BWW CD Review: Marilyn Michaels LET THERE BE NIGHT Leaves It All On The Floor Photo

BWW CD Review: Marilyn Michaels LET THERE BE NIGHT Leaves It All On The Floor

BWW Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Marilyn Michaels Photo

BWW Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Marilyn Michaels


More Hot Stories For You

  • Opera Atelier Presents Handel's THE RESURRECTION, Streaming May 27
  • Theatre Collingwood Receives Community Support to Continue Presenting Safely During the Pandemic
  • 2021 New Works Festival to be Presented by Here For Now Theatre Company