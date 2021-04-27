Nelson Aspen Returns to Green Room 42 with CITY LIGHTS



Award-winning TV journalist & author Nelson Aspen returns to the cabaret stage at the beautiful Green Room 42 with a new show celebrating post-pandemic Manhattan: "City Lights."

With a broad selection of songs and stories reflecting on his four decades as one of Entertainment's most popular and trusted presenters, the photographic art of Dan Martland is also featured...showing off NYC in all her glory!

Accompanied by Musical Director Gerry Dieffenbach and a surprise Broadway Guest Star, Nelson has been entertaining cabaret fans around the world from Hollywood and London's West End to the Sydney Opera House and as far away as French Polynesia!

"But there is no place to like home, right here in New York City," he says. For 18 years, he has been seen daily on Australia's #1 morning program, "Sunrise," where he serves as Showbiz Editor and brings viewers the latest Entertainment news, covers Red Carpet events and interviews A-List celebrities.

"City Lights" with Nelson Aspen plays Wednesday September 15 and Saturday September 18 at 7pm at The GreenRoom 42, 570 10th Avenue, 4th Floor. Tickets start at $29 and seating is limited.

To reserve, call 646-707-2990 or visit www.thegreenroom42.com