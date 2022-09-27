Natalie Lander to Debut LEGALLY BRUNETTE! THE SEARCH FOR MYSELF at 54 Below in October

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Legally Brunette: The Search For Myself on October 21 and 23rd 2022, at 9:30pm.

Ohmigod you guys! Natalie Lander (ABC's "The Middle") will return to New York City with a new one woman musical, based on the real life experiences and ACTUAL journal entries from her time on the viral MTV reality show "Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods". After a sold-out debut for Legally Brunette in Los Angeles this past summer, Natalie is excited to bring her new show where her Elle journey began! The special concert event promises a peek behind the curtain of the popular series, as Natalie tells her story through monologues and Legally Blonde songs with a twist.

The evening will be music directed by Drew Wutke, directed by Matthew Leavitt and produced by Jen Sandler.

Legally Brunette: The Search For Myself! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday, October 21st,, 2022 and Sunday, October 23rd at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.