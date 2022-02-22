Musical Theater Writers Collective Bring A New Sound To CABARET ON THE COUCH

The acclaimed online series Cabaret on the Couch kicks off its 2022 programming with an evening of all-new music on Friday, February 25th at 8pm.

This month's show focuses on the inaugural class of the Musical Theater Writers Collective - a group of musical theater's next generation of composers. They've built "a program that balances a dedication to treating writers, directors, and performers as their own unique artists with a commitment to providing a solid framework in the history and present of musical theatre structure and style." Learn more about their mission and support their artists here.

Performers include Michelle Beth Herman (Les Mis Nat'l Tour), Jade Litaker (Rathskeller), Siobhan Jones, Christopher Fotis, Marcus Tobias, Alex Ewing, Charlotte Pearl, Anne Miele, Katryna Marttala, Justin Mensah, Aaron Catano-Saez, Kelli Butler, R Morgan Slade, and Ned Donovan. Hosted this month by Jenna Kepnes. Tune into the show here.

The MTWC composers, lyricists, and directors include: Canaan J Harris (SUNY PACC Prize), Chloe Geller (winner of Write Out Loud 2021), Julia Sonya Koyfman (first place winner New Musicals Inc. Search for New Musicals 2021), Dusty Sanders (first place winner New Musicals Inc. Search for New Musicals 2021), Hayley Goldenberg (co-founder of Women & Theatre Project), Patrick Swailes Caldwell (New York City Artists Corps grant recipient), Lillia Woodbury (New York City Artists Corps grant recipient), Alex Ngo, Ben Greiner, Jacob Iglitzin, Nia Harvey, Sheridan Stevens, and Jenna Kepnes, under the direction of Sam Carner.

Additional musical contributions from Taylor Fagins (winner of Write Out Loud 2021), Steven Kepnes, Sam Carner & Derek Gregor.

Cabaret on the Couch debuted in March 2020, as a place to showcase diverse artists and spotlight New York arts organizations. Since then, the show has supported 18 organizations, and been home to over 160 artists, including rising star talent, and special guests from Wicked, Hello, Dolly!, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Diana and more!

The Cabaret on the Couch team includes: Hannah Hall, Elizabeth Fahsbender, Tori Vitucci, Ian McQueen, and Raynner Garcia. To stay up-to-date, follow along on Instagram: @cabaretonthecouchlive.