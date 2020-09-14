Music At The Mansion Presents Rosemary Loar in EVERYTHING'S COMING UP ROSIE

Truth is always funnier than fiction and she promises to tell a lot of truths.



Music at the Mansion Presents, Live and Live Streaming! Rosemary Loar/Everything's Coming Up Rosie!

In her latest cabaret creation, Everything's Coming Up Rosie! Rosemary Loar brings her many decades of experience from her roles on Broadway, Off- Broadway and regional theaters to the cabaret stage. You will hear the powerhouse songs : If He Walked Into My Life, Some People, With One Look and Memory.

Her backstage stories tie everything together weaving an evening of music and merriment. Truth is always funnier than fiction and she promises to tell a lot of truths.

Tickets and more information at https://nicoristudios.com/events/music-at-the-mansion-porch-performances-rosemary-loar/.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You