(mostly)musicals Invites You To FACE The Music With BODY LANGUAGE

(mostly)musicals is BACK with their 33rd edition, BODY Language... an anatomically correct cabaret! The evening will feature Gregory Nabours at the piano, our open mic afterparty, and incredible performers from Broadway and LA singing songs about ANATOMY!

Give a HAND to returning favorites including Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: LITTLE SHOP, 5 GUYS NAMED MOE, film: THE PRINCESS & THE FROG, DREAMGIRLS), Amanda Kruger (UMPO series at Rockwell), Bella Hicks (BRONCO BILLY at Skylight), Erica Hanrahan-Ball (CABARET at La Mirada, THE BOY FROM OZ at Celebration), James Olivas (UCLA: STEEL PIER, REBEL GENIUS), Kelley Dorney (3D's GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE), Kristina Weston (JERSEY BOYS, upcoming MATILDA at Moonlight), and Will Collyer (BREAKING THROUGH at Pasadena Playhouse)! And, please open your HEART to exciting first-timers including Kevin Bailey (B'way THE LION KING), Dino Nicandros (3D's THE SECRET GARDEN), Leslie Rubino (LIZZIE at Color & Light, Second City), and Michael Noah Levine (2 Cents' FUGITIVE SONGS)! And don't forget, if your HEART leads your FEET to the stage, sign up for our open mic afterparty! Keep your EYES open and your EAR to the ground... we'll have more to announce soon.

Get YOUR body there early to enjoy Vitello's great food and drinks - and, of course, there will be party favors! Get a HEAD start by getting your tickets now - we promise they won't cost you an ARM and a LEG!

Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and available at https://tinyurl.com/mmLA-062019. (There will be a $10 surcharge on tickets purchased on the day of the show.) Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following.

Vitello's Restaurant is located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

For more information, visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com, or follow us on FB, YouTube, IG, and Twitter @mostlymusicals





