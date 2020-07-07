Molly 'Equality' Dykeman Returns With Encore Performance Of New Virtual Show ALL BY MYSELF

Andrea Alton stars as cult favorite Molly "Equality" Dykeman returns with an encore performance of ALL BY MYSELF... A QUARANTINE LOVE STORY FOR THE LADIES, a live stay-at-home 30-minute online performance experience like no other. Streaming live on Stageit.com on Wednesday, July 8 at 8 pm EDT / 5 pm PDT.

Tickets are $10 and are available at https://bit.ly/2Z1nomq. Stageit is MAC & PC compatible. The website is not phone & tablet compatible at this time. The production is directed by longtime collaborator Allen Warnock (The Knick/Morning Glory).



Molly "Equality" Dykeman is a lovable, unapologetic, barely lucid train wreck who spends her days as a security guard at PS 339 in the Bronx, and her nights seducing women across the 5 boroughs.

Now she is itching to share her quarantine-time observations with you. Come hang out with everyone's favorite mullet-wearing Percocet-popper -- that's assuming she pays her wifi bill. Come find out why StageBuzz called her "an absolute riot" and Provincetown Magazine labeled her a comedy "genius." Even Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan called her "brilliant."

More info available at https://bit.ly/2VXD8F9.

Molly "Equality" Dykeman (and her alter-ego Andrea Alton) first made a splash with the critically acclaimed solo-show, The F*cking World According To Molly, which premiered at FringeNYC in 2011 and made its European Premiere at the 2012 Dublin International Gay Theater Festival. The production was later produced at the terraNOVA soloNOVA Festival and at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Molly Dykeman has appeared all over New York with notable appearances at The Gotham Comedy Club, Comix, UCB, XL, The PIT, Stonewall, Frigid New York, and Dixon Place. She has also been seen at comedy/theatre festivals including the San Francisco Sketch Fest, Chicago Sketch Fest, DC Comedy Fest, Toronto Sketch Fest, Dixon Place HOT! Festival, and Woman's Week in Provincetown. Her past shows include A Molly Jolly Christmas, I Can't Even Think Straight, A Microwaved Burrito Filled with e. Coli, Molly's World and Happy Mollydays. www.andreaalton.world

