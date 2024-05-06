Miki Abraham, Elisa Galindez & More To Be Featured In 54 SINGS HAIR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Hair on Thursday, May 30th, one night only! It's the age of Aquarius at 54 Below, and Broadway's Supper Club will be celebrating with 54 Sings Hair! With music by Galt MacDermot and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, Hair includes adored favorites such as "I Got Life," "Aquarius," "Let the Sunshine In," and "Hair." Featuring a cast of Broadway alumni and rising stars, the night will commemorate the beloved tribal-rock musical through a majorly queer and trans lens. Join the groovy revolution and don't miss out on this spectacular event!

The cast will feature Miki Abraham (Shucked, A Sign of the Times), Theresa Alexander ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Jade Amber (Pretty Woman 1st national tour), Hayley Ardizzoni (Alice in Wonderland international tour), Tim Bacskai (The Prom Germany), Sarah Burke (Lincoln Center's A Celebration of Herman, Menken & Sondheim), Gilbert Dabady (Hair), Yan-Carlos Diaz (The Invocation of Selena), Elisa Galindez (Real Women Have Curves at A.R.T.), Janaysia Gethers (Little Shop of Horrors), Joe Guccione (FRIZZLED: The Magic School Bus Parody Musical), Peter Kirby (Assassins), Amelio Kirshon (Untitled Cherry Orchard Project), Katryna Marttala (Hair), Noah McKane (Swan Lake Rock Opera), Kiera McManus (Sherlock Holmes international tour), Erika Mesa (Broadway by the Year), Kay Osborne (Twelfth Night), Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (54 Goes Horror!), Maddy Wendell (Mamma Mia), and Donté Wilder (RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse). The creative team consists of Sarah Burke (Producer/Director) and Music Director Ashley Grace Ryan (Into the Woods Brazil).

54 Sings Hair plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, May 30th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) VIP Seating is $56.50 (includes $6.59 in fees) and Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Producer Sarah Burke (he/they) is a multi-hyphenate visual & performing artist. His performing and producing acts have been critically-acclaimed on such platforms as Cabaret Scenes and Theater Pizzazz. Past performers of Burke's shows have accrued credits from television ("Severance," CBS, Nickelodeon) and stage (Lincoln Center, Town Hall, 54 Below). They continuously strive to create work that highlights queer & trans storytelling, all while making theatre more accessible to all.

