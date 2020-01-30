Michael Potts and Jennifer Sánchez to Perform Love Poetry in LET LIGHTNING SET US ON FIRE

Emotive Fruition (Artistic Director, Thomas Dooley) has announced a live poetry event, LET LIGHTNING SET US ON FIRE, a one-night-only staged reading celebrating Valentine's Day with dramatic poems of modern love. Directed by Thomas Dooley, featured poems are written by Michelle Bermudez, Michael Broder, Elizabeth Burk, Susana H. Case, Janel Cloyd, LeConte Dill, Jared Harel, Aimee Herman, Emily Hockaday, Quincy Scott Jones, Dara Kalima, Dana Krugle, Arden Levine, Anna Limontas-Salisbury, Chrissy Malvasi, Cynthia Manick, Caitlin Grace McDonnell, Jason Schneiderman, Lynn Schmeidler, Jackie Sherbow, and Kathleen Williamson. LET LIGHTNING SET US ON FIRE will be presented at Caveat on Monday, February 3 at 7 PM.

The cast includes LaChrisha C. Brown (Pillow Talk), Vin Knight (Elevator Repair Service's Gatz), Michael Potts (Broadway's The Prom and The Iceman Cometh with Denzel Washington) and Jennifer Sánchez (Broadway's On Your Feet and West Side Story).

LET LIGHTNING SET US ON FIRE turns up the heat on what it means to love, lust, and lose, brought to the stage with startling new poetic vision by a cast of stage and screen actors.

TICKET INFORMATION

LET LIGHTNING SET US ON FIRE will be presented on Monday, February 3 at 7 PM (doors open at 6:30 PM) at Caveat located at 21A Clinton Street, New York, NY.

Tickets start at $15 and are available online by visiting www.emotivefruition.org.

Caveat's bar will be open for beer and wine beginning at 6:30 PM when doors open. For more information, please visit www.emotivefruition.org.

ABOUT THE ACTORS:

LACHRISHA C. BROWN (Actor) is an actor, writer and vocalist in NYC. As a result of her work with Donkysaddle Productions (There is A Field) and Colab Arts (Life Death and Life Beyond) she has been a current pioneer in the development of new works and a facilitator of political conversation inspired by Social Justice Theater. Film Credits: Pillow Talk (Lyric), Teacher Problems (Amy Lovett), MADD (Detective), Sub-Par (Creator). Theater Credits: Richard III (Lady Anne), Joe Turner's Come and Gone (Mattie Campbell), For Colored Girls (Lady in Red), Peter and Wendy (Tinker Bell)

VIN KNIGHT (Actor) is a member of Elevator Repair Service and will be performing with them in February at Berkeley Rep in Gatz. Recent television appearances include Succession and Orange Is the New Black. Upcoming: Search Party on HBO Max.

MICHAEL POTTS (Actor) is an accomplished actor of stage and screen who can be seen in the upcoming feature film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring opposite Viola Davis and Chadwick Boesman. This fall, he will be starring in the Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson opposite Samuel L. Jackson. He was most recently seen in the Tony® nominated musical, The Prom. He received critical praise for his role as "Joe Mott" alongside Denzel Washington in the Tony® nominated Eugene O'Neill revival The Iceman Cometh. For his role in Iceman, Potts received the distinguished "Richard Seff Award," which is presented to veteran actors for their performances in supporting roles both on and off Broadway. Additionally, Michael was appointed as the 2018 Denzel Washington Endowed Chair in Theatre for Fordham University. In 2017, he starred as the notorious gossip "Turnbo" in the Tony® award winning production of August Wilson's Jitney, under Ruben Santiago-Hudson's direction. Additionally, that same year, Potts appeared alongside Olivia Wilde and Tom Sturridge in the stage adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian masterpiece 1984. Potts is widely recognized for his role as the well-mannered yet feared assassin, "Brother Mouzone" on HBO's critically acclaimed series "The Wire" alongside Idris Elba and Dominic West and as "Detective Maynard Gilbough" in the Emmy® Award winning HBO drama "True Detective," opposite Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. On the stage, he is known for originating the role of "Mafala Hatimbi" in the Tony® award winning musical The Book of Mormon.

An Albuquerque, New Mexico native, JENNIFER SÁNCHEZ (Actor) is a Broadway actress and composer. She was most recently seen in Roundabout Theater's production of The Rose Tattoo starring Marisa Tomei. She made her Broadway debut as Rosalia in West Side Story, where she and Karen Olivo sang "America" hundreds of times, including on the Grammy award winning album. Recent Broadway roles include the mean shopgirl in Pretty Woman and the nurse (opposite Jake Gyllenhal) in the revival of Sunday in the Park with George. She has sung for president Obama in "Broadway at the White House", in concert at The Hollywood Bowl and in Sondheim! The Birthday Concert. As a writer, Jennifer's work was featured in the Johnny Mercer Songrwiter's project. She will be performing a show of her music at green room 42, February 17th. Follow on insta @hennihennisanchez for more info.





