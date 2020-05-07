Michael Mott & Friends to Present Live At Home Concert

Article Pixel May. 7, 2020  

On Friday, March 8th at 6pm EST, critically acclaimed composer/lyricist, Michael Mott (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy, and studio albums, Where The Sky Ends and Abandoned Heart) continues his Michael Mott & Friends: Live at Home concert series with a showcase of his celebrated and versatile talent.

Joined by some of the best vocalists and musicians from Broadway and television, Mott and friends will showcase his latest material as well as fan favorites from his studio albums and musicals. This is a forty-five minute offering of lush melodies and intimate stories by one of this generation's best singer/ songwriters. Past guests include TONY Nominee Jeremy Jordan and Sierra Boggess.

This Week's Featured Guests: Matt Bloyd (FOX's The Four, solo recording artist) and Brad Bosenbeck (My Fair Lady). For more information: MichaelMott.net



