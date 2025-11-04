Michael Kirk Lane's RIGHT WHERE I BELONG Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning cabaret artist Michael Kirk Lane returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on November 20 with Right Where I Belong, directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince. Known for his warmth, wit, and charm, Lane explores the cyclical nature of life and art through music and storytelling. The show follows its sold-out premiere run, reaffirming Lane’s reputation as one of New York’s most beloved cabaret performers.

Praised by BroadwayWorld as “one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today,” Lane offers an evening filled with nostalgia, humor, and heart. CabaretScenes hailed him as “musical comedy heaven,” while NiteLife Exchange noted, “You really can’t go wrong with Michael Kirk Lane! He’s charming; he’s childlike; he knows his way around comedic material and yet he can melt your heart with a tender ballad.”

In his review of Right Where I Belong, BroadwayWorld’s Stephen Mosher wrote that “Michael Kirk Lane doesn’t just work in cabaret, he is cabaret,” describing the show as “a story that will resonate with anyone who has come to New York with a dream.” Lane’s latest program celebrates the highs and lows of city life, family, and community—culminating in a message of hope and self-discovery.

A two-time Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award winner (2020 and 2022) and recipient of the 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Cabaret Show, Lane is also the Director of Cabaret Programs at the 92NY School of Music, where his acclaimed interview series Cabaret Conversations ran for four seasons. His work as both performer and arts administrator has been featured in The New York Times.

Tickets:

Tickets begin at $30, with a $25 food and beverage minimum per person. Tickets may be purchased through The Laurie Beechman Theatre’s official box office or website.

Located on the lower level of the West Bank Café on West 42nd Street, The Laurie Beechman Theatre is a 90-seat cabaret-style venue designed by David Rockwell, featuring full dinner and bar service in an intimate setting.

Photo Credit: Hannah Jane Photography