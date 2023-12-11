Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Michael Feinstein, Isaac Mizrahi & Jennifer Holliday to Perform at Cafe Carlyle This Winter

See Michael Feinstein this month!

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Eight: The Star Photo 1 Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Eight
Review: CRISTIN MILIOTI An Oasis Of Coolness At Joe's Pub Photo 2 Cristin Milioti Just Right For Joe's Pub
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Thirty - The Gold Standard Photo 3 Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Thirty
Lillias White Joins Forces With 92NY To Teach Cabaret Workshop Photo 4 Lillias White, Michael Kirk Lane, and Yasuhiko Fukuoka To Teach Cabaret Course

Michael Feinstein, Isaac Mizrahi & Jennifer Holliday to Perform at Cafe Carlyle This Winter

Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Feinstein and Jennifer Holliday will be performing at Café Carlyle this winter! 

See full performance details below: 

December 19–31, 2023

SHOW BEGINS AT 8:45 PM
Michael Feinstein AT CAFÉ CARLYLE
Feinstein will bring his signature style and passion for the Great American Songbook to the Café Carlyle stage December 19-30 with a special New Year’s Eve performance on Sunday, December 31.  
 

February 6–17, 2024

SHOW BEGINS AT 8:45 PM
Isaac Mizrahi AT CAFÉ CARLYLE
 Isaac Mizrahi returns to Café Carlyle with his show, “Mizrahi on Ice,” from February 6 to 17.
 

February 20 - March 2, 2024

SHOW BEGINS AT 8:45 PM
Jennifer Holliday AT CAFÉ CARLYLE
Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday is set to captivate audiences from February 20 to March 2 at Café Carlyle with her show “Sentimental Lady: Soulfully and Swingin’ Softly.”


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards Voting Update Photo
BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards Voting Update

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Norm Lewis, Richard Kind and Angel Desai to Join Jason Kravitzs OFF THE TOP Photo
Norm Lewis, Richard Kind and Angel Desai to Join Jason Kravitz's OFF THE TOP

Jason Kravits, Norm Lewis, Richard Kind, and Angel Desai will join the benefit performance of Jason Kravits’ award-winning cabaret show OFF THE TOP for a hilarious night of music, comedy, improv and cabaret for a great cause.

3
Nicole Henry Returns to 54 Below in DECADES OF DIVA Photo
Nicole Henry Returns to 54 Below in DECADES OF DIVA

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome one of the jazz world’s most acclaimed vocalists, Nicole Henry for celebration of Divas throughout history on March 26 & 27 at 7pm.

4
Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, and More Set For NEW YORK CITY CHRISTMAS Benefit Concert Tonigh Photo
Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, and More Set For NEW YORK CITY CHRISTMAS Benefit Concert Tonight at Joe's Pub

Arts Ignite's annual benefit concert, New York City Christmas: A Concert to Benefit Arts Ignite, will return tonight! The concert will take place Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM at Joe’s Pub at The Public in New York City.  Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You