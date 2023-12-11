Michael Feinstein, Isaac Mizrahi & Jennifer Holliday to Perform at Cafe Carlyle This Winter

Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Feinstein and Jennifer Holliday will be performing at Café Carlyle this winter!

See full performance details below:

December 19–31, 2023

SHOW BEGINS AT 8:45 PM

Michael Feinstein AT CAFÉ CARLYLE

Feinstein will bring his signature style and passion for the Great American Songbook to the Café Carlyle stage December 19-30 with a special New Year’s Eve performance on Sunday, December 31.



February 6–17, 2024

SHOW BEGINS AT 8:45 PM

Isaac Mizrahi AT CAFÉ CARLYLE

Isaac Mizrahi returns to Café Carlyle with his show, “Mizrahi on Ice,” from February 6 to 17.



February 20 - March 2, 2024

SHOW BEGINS AT 8:45 PM

Jennifer Holliday AT CAFÉ CARLYLE

Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday is set to captivate audiences from February 20 to March 2 at Café Carlyle with her show “Sentimental Lady: Soulfully and Swingin’ Softly.”