Michael Feinstein, Isaac Mizrahi & Jennifer Holliday to Perform at Cafe Carlyle This Winter

See Michael Feinstein this month!
Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Feinstein and Jennifer Holliday will be performing at Café Carlyle this winter!
See full performance details below:
SHOW BEGINS AT 8:45 PM
Michael Feinstein AT CAFÉ CARLYLE
Feinstein will bring his signature style and passion for the Great American Songbook to the Café Carlyle stage December 19-30 with a special New Year’s Eve performance on Sunday, December 31.
Isaac Mizrahi AT CAFÉ CARLYLE
Isaac Mizrahi returns to Café Carlyle with his show, “Mizrahi on Ice,” from February 6 to 17.
Jennifer Holliday AT CAFÉ CARLYLE
Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday is set to captivate audiences from February 20 to March 2 at Café Carlyle with her show “Sentimental Lady: Soulfully and Swingin’ Softly.”
