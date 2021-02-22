Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

MetropolitanZoom presents FESTA DELLA DONNA in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

The virtual event will take place March 7th at 6pm.

In honor of International Women's Day, Festa Della Donna is a celebration of Italian-American female contributions to arts and culture, featuring a talented lineup of Italian-American lady singers, comedians, dancers, and even a chef! Produced by Jenna Esposito & Vanessa Racci.

Featuring: Tara Cannistraci, Regina DeCicco, Vanessa Racci, Jenna Esposito, Michele, Di Pietro, and Mickela Mallozzi.

For tickets, visit: https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/