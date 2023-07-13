Melanie La Barrie, Andrew Kober & More to Star in I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN at 54 Below This Month

This star-studded showcase of talent and unforgettable performances will take place this month.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will again present I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on JULY 24, 2023, at 9:30pm. Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles—whether they’re grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they’ll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

 

Until this July at 54 Below…

 

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Indecent, Master Class) comes, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. This special concert series returns to again give performers a chance to embody their “roles come true”. The audience will get to bear witness to actors living out those dreams! The seventh edition will as usual boast some of Broadway’s favorite performers for a night of surprise, and promises to show them in ways one would never imagine.

 

I Wish originally premiered at 54 Below in summer 2019 as a one night only event, and due to overwhelming demand and excitement has now become an exciting concert series!

 

The July 2023 edition will again be hosted by Alexandra Silber and will feature Skye Alyssa Friedman (Kimberly Akimbo), Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice,School of Rock, Hair), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet), Johanna Moise (Hamilton), Jake Pedersen (Parade, Wicked), John Rapson (Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables, Between The Lines), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants), and DeLaney Westfall (Sweeney Todd, Kinky Boots).

 

The evening will again be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.    

 

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, July 24 2023, at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

 

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.
 

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 
 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.

 




