Megan Masako Haley, Zoe Glick, and More Join THE SONGS OF A.J. HOLMES & KALEY MCMAHON at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club will present The Songs of A.J. Holmes & Kaley McMahon on July 29, 2024 at 7pm. Join songwriting team A.J. Holmes and Kaley McMahon in a showcase celebrating a partnership that started way back when they were teenagers. Featuring songs from Team StarKid's hit musical Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier, deep cuts from their earliest collaborations, and the debut of some never-before-heard songs from upcoming projects. This show has everything (and more): princesses, villains, desperate tweens, and singing office supplies. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll ask yourself, “gosh, why aren't these two better known??”

Featuring performances by A.J. Holmes (Kimberly Akimbo, The Book of Mormon) & Kaley McMahon, along with George Abud (Lempicka, Emojiland), Megan Masako Haley (Mean Girls, Wicked, The Devil Wears Prada), Zoe Glick (Lempicka, The Bedwetter), Jaime Lyn Beatty (StarKid, Five: The Parody Musical, Professor Birthday), PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Nadina Hassan (Mean Girls), Bre Jackson (MJ, Six), Nick Rehberger (Patriots, The Glass Menagerie, Fiddler on the Roof), and Anna Zavelson (The Light in the Piazza at Encores!, Love Actually Live).

Music directed by A.J. Holmes.

Produced and directed by Jama McMahon.

The Songs of A.J. Holmes & Kaley McMahon plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 29 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT A.J. Holmes

A.J. Holmes is an actor, singer, and composer. Broadway/West End/Australia/national tour: Elder Cunningham, The Book of Mormon. Broadway: u/s Buddy, Kimberly Akimbo. Off-Broadway: Yeah, But Not Right Now (Soho Playhouse). National tour: Young Frankenstein. TV: “Fosse/Verdon,” “South Park.” Composer: StarKid Productions (Twisted, A Very Potter Musical). One half of the legendary musical comedy duo, 2/3rds of a Threesome. Repped by BRS/GAGE, schooled by University of Michigan.

More at www.aj-holmes.com.

MORE ABOUT KALEY MCMAHON

Kaley McMahon is a writer, lyricist, and podcaster whose biggest claim to fame, Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier, has over 8 million views on YouTube. Her work with composing partner A.J. Holmes has also been featured on the acclaimed Netflix animated series Hilda.

More at www.kaleymcmahon.com.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

Comments