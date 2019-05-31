Maya Avisar And The Alliance Of Alien Artists Star In ALIENS

LEFT NYC presents Maya Avisar and the Alliance of Alien Artists in Aliens off Broadway on Tuesday, June 4th at 7pm. The evening will feature international singers, performing Broadway show-tunes in their first language. Accompanying the evening will be Israeli composer/arranger Assaf Gleizner ("The Office" musical parody, "Friends" musical parody). Aliens off Broadway is a celebration of languages, uniqueness, and diversity with a common love: music.

The show will perform Tuesday, June 4th at 7pm and will feature international performers from around the world: Maya Avisar (Israel), Felipe Joglar (Chile), Clarice Granado (Sweden), Danika St. Denis (Canada), Ron Orlovsky (Israel), Paulina Tobar (Chile), Jorge Echeverria (Guatemala), Adi Schor (Israel), Marina Moll (Brazil), Claire Tair (Israel) and John McGowan (Canada).

Leading and hosting the evening is performer/producer Maya Avisar originally from Qiryat Ono, Israel. Maya has founded the Alliance of Alien Artists to support and empower international performers and encourages everyone to embrace their uniqueness and find new and exciting ways to show it. www.MayaAvisar.com @mayaavisar

Aliens off Broadway will start at 7pm, free entrance. Bar LEFT is located adjacent to HaSalon, on 735 10th Avenue New York, NY 10019. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.





