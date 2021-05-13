May 17th JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY To Feature Marilyn Maye
Legendary singer Marilyn Maye joins the lineup of guests who will chat with Jim next week.
The 58th episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, May 17 at 8 pm ET, and will feature a special conversation with the undisputed Queen of Cabaret Marvelous Marilyn Maye, as well as live musical performances by Broadway's Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock), singer/songwriter/actor Terron Brooks ("The Temptations" on NBC) and Joe Posa as Joan Rivers!
After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" have included Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, Toni Tennille, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via live stream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.
Pajama Cast Party accepts donations and contributes weekly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.
Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar, Cast Party, and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.