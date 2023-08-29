Max Crumm to Join DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 at 54 Below

Max Crumm has joined DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 - set for September 15th at 54 Below.

Almost ten years running, DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein aspiring Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business.

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Nissa Kahle, the intimate evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, and stories of mentorship and isnpiration.

Previously announced performers of Volume 9 include Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish), Natalie Choo, Ali Ewoldt (The Phanton of the Opera), Molly Model, Mary Nikols, Pablo Torres, and Michaela Tramuta, with additional casting to be announced. Follow along on Instgram at @duetstheconcertseries.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 15th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29-$73. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at Click Here



