Max Crumm Joins Bebe Neuwirth, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and More in VILLAIN: DEBLANKS

The performance is at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 14.

Dec. 06, 2022  

On Wednesday, December 14, funny, fabulous, fan-favorite Max Crumm (Disaster!, Grease) is joining the stellar line-up for NYC's monthly fill-in-the-blanks comedy, Villain: DeBlanks. The full cast also includes legendary two-time Tony- and two-time Emmy-winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, The Good Fight, Jumanji ), Tony-nominee, chanteuse, and author of The Little Black Book of Backstage Etiquette Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Chicago), the magnificent, always-in-demand Broadway powerhouse Julia Murney (Wild Party, Wicked), perpetually hustling actor, director, author and filmmaker Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies, Tuck Everlasting), and Broadway's hilariously brilliant - and brilliantly versatile - Tally Sessions (Company, Falsettos).

Jeff Hiller has had to withdraw from the December 14 cast, but hopes to join a future performance during DeBlanks' monthly series at The Green Room 42.

During the past seven years, Villain: DeBlanks been presented in New York, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States, where audiences have helped create performances that are as memorable as they are outrageous - and the monthly series at The Green Room 42 will welcome dozens of new performers to the family of hooligans. DeBlanks performances have benefitted many wonderful organizations over the years, and this monthly series will continue the tradition with proceeds benefiting Reading Is Fundamental (RIF). For more than 55 years, RIF has built a legacy grounded on the basis that all children have the right to learn to read, and we are looking forward to contributing to their legacy each month.

Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice. Visit villaindeblanks.com for more information.

Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 14. Cover charge ($15-$40) includes $10 credit to be used inside the venue, there is no additional food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com.


Katy Geraghty, who is currently in Into The Woods on Broadway as Little Red Riding Hood, is joining the cast of Shitzprobe on December 12th at 7:30pm at Asylum NYC to Improvise a Full Musical based on an audience suggestion of a title of a musical that doesn't exist!
54 BELOW will welcome back “The Real Housewives of New York” star Countess Luann de Lesseps to the venue where she first got her cabaret start on February 16, 17, & 18 at 7:00pm.
Green Room 42, Broadway's funkiest cabaret club located in YOTEL Times Square, presents Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar in Superheroes in Love Holiday Special on December 10th at 9:30 p.m.
Tony and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday makes her highly anticipated return to 54 Below with a show featuring Broadway love songs to celebrate Valentine’s Day week.

