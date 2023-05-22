Marti Cummings to Make Joes Pub Solo Concert Debut in DRUGS, DRAG, AND DIVORCE

On Friday May 26th at 9pm Marti Cummings will make their Joes Pub solo concert debut in Drugs, Drag, and Divorce. Marti has appeared in shows at Joes Pub alongside The Skivvies, Brandon Kyle Goodman, and in a special performance honoring Michael Urie for GMHC.

Drugs, Drag, and Divorce is directed by Michael LaMasa with musical direction by Darnell White and features Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray), Jamie Cepero (Smash), Mike Rosengarten, Joshua Roberts, and Sean Murphy in the band.

This concert performance tells the story of the hurdles Marti has faces in getting sober, getting divorced, and using drag as a tool to heal and grow.

Marti Cummings is a NYC based drag artist who made history when they moderated a panel on queer electability at The United Nations and again when the ran for City Council in 2021 as the first openly non binary candidate and first drag artist to run for city office in NYC history. They have traveled the world performing with Vacaya as well as having sold out runs at 54 Below and Lincoln Centers Big Apple Circus. Their television credits include Shade Queens of NYC (Fusion), The Marti Report (Logo), Worst Cooks in America (Food Network), Drag Me to Dinner (Hulu), and 30 Rock (NBC). For more information visit www.martigcummings.com

Drugs, Drag, and Divorce will play one night only at Joes Pub (425 Lafayette Street) May 26th at 9pm.

Tickets available at Click Here