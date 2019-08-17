Marquee Productions Presents GIRL GANG!

Marquee Productions announces the first in an upcoming series called "Flying Solo". "Girl Gang" is a stellar trio of true life best friends on Sunday August 18th at 5:00pm.

Tatiana Birenbaum, Maja Parker and Christina Peña invite you to join their Girl Gang for one night only! Come on out for a night of Classic, Crazy, and Confidential stories of how this group came to be. It will definitely be a night to remember. The performance includes a variety of music from your favorite Broadway classics to top 100 hits. Bring your tribe and let's party!

"Girl Gang" will play The West End Lounge, located at 955 West End Ave, New York City, on Sunday, August 18th at 5:00pm. Doors open at 4:30. Show runs 60 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $10 pre sale, $20 at the door. 2 drink/$15 minimum. Visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4299502 for tickets and more information.

Marquee Productions, a company founded by Rodrigo Marques hosts this up and coming cabaret series. The company was founded in 2013 and has been gathering talented performers and outstanding artists from all over the world. Before founding Marquee Productions in New York, Mr. Marques has already established his career in performing, directing, and producing in Brazil. In this country, he founded Grito Theatre Co. that has been awarded "Best Theatre Company in South Brazil" four times by the Brazilian Actor's Equity Association.

Tatiana Birenbaum is a Brazilian native, graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. She moved to NYC to pursue her performing career, live the dream and spread the Brazilian charm! Theatre credits include Legally Blonde, Brigadoon, Into the Woods, Hunchback of Notre Dame and Let's Broadway - A New Cabaret Series. She also performed with big names of the Brazilian music like Toquinho, Alceu Valenca and Jair Rodrigues. @tatiana.birenbaum

Christina Peña is a California Native, living in New York City. She is passionate about creating new work, celebrating diversity in the Theatre world, and advocating for all voices to be heard! Favorite Theatre Credits include Annie Get Your Gun, Songs for a New World, and Let's Broadway - A New Cabaret. Be on the lookout for her new project "One Person at a Time", a dance based piece addressing diversity in the Theatre world. Check out her website for more info. Christinapena.com @primadonnapena

Maja Parker is a Danish native, who has been in this country for 9 years. She has been developing her performance through Let's Broadway for 4 years and can't wait to share the stage with her besties.





