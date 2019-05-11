Marissa Mulder In I'LL FOLLOW THE SUN Comes to Feinstein's 54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Marissa Mulder in I'll Follow The Sun, the songbooks of John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ms. Mulder puts her unique vocal style and interpretation into the incredibly gorgeous catalogue of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, focusing on the enduring and often tumultuous friendships and musical partnership of two of the most important songwriters of our time. The evening will feature iconic songs such as "Ticket To Ride", "Blackbird", "Across The Universe", "Don't Let Me Down," and more!

Jon Weber will serve as musical director and play piano, with Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and Ritt Henn on bass.

Marissa Mulder in I'll Follow the Sun plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 30 and June 13 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Marissa Mulder has performed in iconic venues such as the Cafe Carlyle, The Algonquin Hotel, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, 54 Below, Birdland and Joe's Pub. She is the recipient of two MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs) awards, for Major Artist and Recording Of The Year for her show "Tom...in his own words, the songs of Tom Waits", which the New York Times called "far and away the season's best cabaret show...everything the genre can be but almost never is." She is the recipient of the 2013 Julie Wilson and Noel Coward Award. She is the winner of the 2014 Bistro Award for vocalist of the year. Her show "Marilyn in Fragments" an homage to film star Marilyn Monroe received a rave review in the New York Times that said "The rising cabaret singer Marissa Mulder wove passages from Monroe's diaries and 20 songs into a compelling portrait of the star in a confessional mood. A remarkable performance." She was a featured guest on Piano Jazz on NPR hosted by her pianist Jon Weber. She has performed at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, The Grand Marriot In the Cayman Islands, The Geva Theater in Rochester, The Redhouse In Syracuse, The Gaslight Theater in St. Louis and The Kravis Center and The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. TimeOut New York calls her "One of the cabaret world's biggest breakout successes of the past five years. She has a brand new album "Two Tickets Left". Stephen Holden writes in his liner notes for Ms. Mulder's album "Marissa Mulder is a natural; a rarity among cabaret singers. You never hear her struggling to tell a story or to make a point or to show off the range and beauty of her sparkling perfectly pitched soprano. Whatever she sings just seems to spill out of her without forethought or calculation. Her choices of songs on her exquisite debut album, "Two Tickets Left" are as instinctively right as her unaffected delivery, bolstered by the sensitive contributions of her musical compatriot Nate Buccieri on piano and backup vocals. Always, the emotional truth of whatever she sings is right there in front of you. Even when she's telling someone else's story, she makes it hers." The album is available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon and Cdbaby.com. For more information about Marissa visit her website. She played Marla Maples in the Trump Family Special at the Triad Theatre alongside film and tv star Gina Gershon who played Melania Trump. For more info about Marissa visit www.marissamulder.com





