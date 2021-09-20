Marieann Meringolo Makes Boston Debut When HERE'S TO THE LADIES Plays The Club Cafe September 25th

Direct from a fantastic show in Provincetown, MA, Award winning songstress, Marieann Meringolo, continues her summer/fall tour making her Boston Debut, at the popular "Club Cafe" on Saturday, September 25, with her critically acclaimed concert, "HERE'S TO THE LADIES."

Time: 7:30 pm in the Moonshine Room.

Club Cafe, 209 Columbus Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts, 02116

Tickets are $25.00 (General Seating)

RSVP Link HERE.

Phone: 617-536-0966

A Salute to great Ladies in Song. Celebrating such icons as Peggy Lee, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Rosemary Clooney, Dionne Warwick and more....

Directed by WILL NUNZIATA

Featuring pianist, Tom LaMark

What the Critics are saying:

"One of the circuit's most powerful singers! If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo." - Time Out New York



"Meringolo's warm alto is completely at home in timeless selections such as Peggy Lee's "Fever." But it's in her tribute to Barbra Streisand that Meringolo blazes like a supernova. With a passionately textured "Where Is It Written," Meringolo positively captivates, and when she segues into a slowed down "I'm The Greatest Star," the effect is overwhelming. For nearly 12 minutes, Meringolo tells the story of how one woman ultimately discovers the meaning of true "self love" by seamlessly weaving together seven classics first recorded by Dionne Warwick, and the story is an intoxicating one...A Four-Star Dazzler!" Jeff Rosen, Cabaret Scenes Magazine

Visit the Official YouTube page and hear the passion that is Marieann HERE



Come and join Marieann for her Debut in Boston. The songs are well known, and the Concert is sublime. You will LOVE IT!

Proof of vaccination is required/mask mandate

HERE is the Club Cafe Website

Marieann's Website is right HERE