Maria Corsaro Brings An Encore Of WHY NOT? To Chelsea Table + Stage This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maria Corsaro presents reimagined arrangements of jazz standards along with beloved, but rarely performed jazz songs written by some of the most influential composers and lyricists of this great American art form.

Originally performed at Chelsea Table + Stage on March 14, 2023, Why Not? features songs of composers Bill Evans, Michel Camilo, Michel Legrand, and Miles Davis. Directed by David Friedman, Corsaro and musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums deliver an evening of sophisticated fun.

Corsaro last performed at Chelsea Table + Stage on November 9, 2023, in her new show I Could Get Used to This!, also directed by Friedman with musical direction by Toroian. In addition to Chelsea Table + Stage, Don't Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman Theatre, and Pangea in NYC, Corsaro has performed at Jazz On Main in Mount Kisco, NY, and The Magnolia Room in Norwalk, CT.

Corsaro's love of music and performing began early in her life. She received her first undergraduate degree in theater and after graduation joined an off Broadway theater company. Then, after years in a rewarding, but non-musical career, she returned to singing. Her recent focus has been returning to her love of jazz and the music of legendary jazz composers and lyricists. This is the music of her heart. She wants her audience to experience the emotional texture of this great American art form. She feels passionately that music feeds the soul and is the creative result of musical collaboration.