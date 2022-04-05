Margo Brown and Lisa Dellarossa Add Additional Show Date At Don't Tell Mama

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Margo Brown and LISA DELLAROSSA make their duo DON'T TELL MAMA debut with YOU'RE NOTHING WITHOUT ME. The show is a musical answer to the question, "Can two women of a certain age do a show together without driving each other crazy?" The ammunition is an eclectic song list from yesterday and today, from Kander and Ebb to Carole King, Stephen Sondheim to Billy Stritch, and from Tom Lehrer and Garth Brooks to Cy Coleman and David Zippel. The spotlight is focused on the good, the bad and the ugly of friendships and all their dynamics.

Music Director John Cook is an Arranger/Pianist and a graduate of Northwestern University and is a BMI Scholarship winner for his symphonic suite, THE RIME OF THE ANCIENT MARINER. He is active as pianist, arranger and composer, appearing at Town Hall and Lincoln Center with such artists as Josephine Sanges, Margo Brown, Renee Katz and recently with Deborah Stone at THE BLUE ROOM in Kansas City.

The show is directed by Jeff Harnar a multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Award Winning Director and recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. He has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner and award winning shows for Celia Berk, Dawn Derow and Margo Brown's Broadway World Award winning "Margo sings Mercer."

YOU'RE NOTHING WITHOUT ME plays at Don't Tell Mama (343 W 46th St -between 8th and 9th Ave). Performances are Fridays at 7PM - April 22nd and May 13th.

There is a $20.00 Cover Charge with a 2 drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/6507-margo-brown-lisa-dellarossa-you-re-nothing-without-me-4-22-22