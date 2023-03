Manhattan Association of Cabarets Announces 2023 Award Nominations

MAC ANNOUNCES THE 2023 MAC AWARD NOMINEES

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) is pleased to announce the 2023 MAC Award nominees. The nominees were determined by votes cast by the active MAC membership, except for the song, recording, and piano bar categories, which were determined by special committees.

As previously announced, KEN PAGE and RICKY RITZEL each receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

We are also pleased to announce that JILLIAN LAURAIN is the 2023 Hanson Award recipient.

The winners will be revealed as the envelopes are opened live at the 37th Annual MAC Awards on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 pm at Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City.

The MAC Awards ceremony is produced and directed by MICHAEL KIRK LANE and AMY WOLK, with musical direction by NATE BUCCIERI. The event is open to the public.

Tickets are available at https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-the-37th-annual-mac-awards.

For additional information, visit www.MACnyc.com.

The 2023 MAC Award Nominees are:

FEMALE VOCALIST

CELIA BERK

DAWN DEROW

JOSEPHINE SANGES

GERRILYN SOHN

LISA VIGGIANO

MALE VOCALIST

TIM CONNELL

RIAN KEATING

FRANK MCDONOUGH

SETH SIKES

MAJOR ARTIST

TANYA MOBERLY

SIDNEY MYER

DAVID SABELLA

LENNIE WATTS

NEW YORK DEBUT - FEMALE

SARAH CARSON

SHANNON DALEY

LINDA KAHN

ANN TALMAN

NEW YORK DEBUT - MALE

DANNY BOLERO

JEFF FLASTER

DAME EDNA'S HONORARY UNDERSTUDY SCOTT F. MASON

CELEBRITY ARTIST

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

LIZ CALLAWAY

NATALIE DOUGLAS

JEFF HARNAR

GABRIELLE STRAVELLI

ICON

PATTI LuPONE

BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL

VANESSA WILLIAMS

DUO/GROUP

ELENA BENNETT and FRED BARTON

HELANE BLUMFIELD and BOBBY PEACO

THOSE GIRLS (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy Anne Russell)

MAJOR DUO/GROUP

KLEA BLACKHURST, JIM CARUSO, BILLY STRITCH

LIZ CALLAWAY and ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

ERIC COMSTOCK and BARBARA FASANO

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST

NATE BUCCIERI Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's, The Duplex

BRANDON JAMES GWINN Marie's Crisis

WILLIAM TN HALL Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's

PADDY ON THE PIANO Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex

JOE REGAN Don't Tell Mama

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - FEMALE

ELAINE BRIER Don't Tell Mama

LIZ LARK BROWN Stonewall Inn, Brandy's

MARIA GENTILE The Duplex, Stonewall Inn, Brandy's

TARA MARTINEZ Don't Tell Mama

LAURA PAVLES Don't Tell Mama

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - MALE

DAVID FOLEY JR. Stonewall Inn, Brandy's

JUSTIN GREGORY LOPEZ Brandy's

JOSEPH REDD Don't Tell Mama

JON SATROM Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's

MILES WHITTAKER Stonewall Inn

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

DON KELLY Drums and Percussion

MATT SCHARFGLASS Bass

SKIP WARD Bass

RECURRING SERIES

JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

SALON (Mark Janas, Tanya Moberly)

EMCEE

JIM CARUSO Jim Caruso's Cast Party

SUE MATSUKI and GREGORY TOROIAN Matsuki & Toroian's Jazz Brunch Open Mic

SUSIE MOSHER The Lineup with Susie Mosher

SPECIAL PRODUCTION

HOLD ON TIGHT Meg Flather

JOE ICONIS AND FAMILY - ALBUM

IN THIS TRAVELING HEART Rian Keating

WOULDA, COULDA, SHOULDA - MY (ALMOST) LIFE ON THE WICKED STAGE Mary Lahti

DIRECTOR

JEFF HARNAR

LINA KOUTRAKOS

TANYA MOBERLY

LENNIE WATTS

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

JOHN M. COOK

YASUHIKO FUKUOKA

TRACY STARK

BILLY STRITCH

STEVEN RAY WATKINS

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

ADAM DeCARLO Don't Tell Mama

ALISON NUSBAUM Don't Tell Mama

JEAN-PIERRE PERREAUX Laurie Beechman, The Triad

SONG

A BRAND NEW SHADE OF BLUE

Music by John Forster, Lyrics by Tom Toce

I BELIEVE IN RAINBOWS

Music by Ethan Tarasov, Lyrics by Tom Toce

THE STROLLERS OF POLAND

Music and lyrics by Tom Toce

TALKING TO THE MOON

Music by Paul Rolnick, Lyrics by Paul Rolnick and Jane R. Snyder

YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN KIND

Music by Tracy Stark, Lyrics by Bob Levy

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

ALMA

Music and Lyrics by Billy Recce

DON'T TELL GRETA

Music and Lyrics by Daniel Cainer

IN THE SPIRIT OF GIVING

Music and Lyrics by Ritt Henn

STRICTLY FOR SHOW

Music by Michele Brourman, Lyrics by Tom Toce

THE ZOOM SONG

Music and Lyrics by John Forster

RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)

D.C. ANDERSON House Concert

CELIA BERK Now That I Have Everything

RENEE KATZ Winter Awakenings (featuring DECEMBER SONGS by Maury Yeston)

ANN KITTREDGE reIMAGINE

BOB LEVY Ballads

REGINA ZONA and SEAN HARKNESS It Must Have Been the Mistletoe

MAJOR RECORDING

JULIE BENKO and JASON YEAGER Hand in Hand

LIZ CALLAWAY To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

JIM CARUSO and BILLY STRITCH The Sunday Set (Recorded Live at the Birdland Theater)

JEFF HARNAR I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words